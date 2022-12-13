Louisville Baseball Announces Four Captains for 2023 Season

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – With the season just two months away, the University of Louisville baseball program has announced its captains for the 2023 season.

Senior Tate Kuehner along with junior Logan Beard, Isaac Humphrey and Jack Payton were selected by UofL players and coaches as the captains for the upcoming campaign.

Kuehner heads into his fourth season with the Cardinals after leading the team in wins last spring. The southpaw posted a 7-3 record and four saves in 25 appearances with a 3.57 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70.2 innings on the mound. Kuehner was excellent in the postseason for the Cardinals in 2022, picking up two saves and a win to earn All-NCAA Louisville Regional honors.

After sitting out the 2021 season, Beard burst onto the scene in 2022. The Louisville native earned Freshman All-America honors after hitting .310 with 12 doubles, four homers and 54 RBIs. Beard was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and, like Kuehner, was voted to the All-NCAA Louisville Regional Team.

Just as Beard did, Humphrey made a huge impact last spring after sitting out the 2021 season. He batted .328 with 15 doubles, five home runs and 38 RBIs while starting 58 of Louisville’s 64 games. Humphrey finished third on the team in batting average and doubles and led the Cardinals with seven outfield assists.

Splitting time at catcher and designated hitter, Payton was Louisville’s top hitter in 2022. The Orland Park, Ill., native led the Cards with a .350 average, 89 hits and 23 doubles. The 23 two-baggers were the fifth-most in Louisville history and led the ACC. Payton was named to the All-ACC Third Team and was also a member of the All-NCAA Louisville Regional Team.

The quartet will lead the Cardinals into the 2023 season, which begins on Feb. 17 with the first of three against Bucknell at Jim Patterson Stadium.

(Photo of Tate Kuehner: Maria Lysaker - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter