Toronto Blue Jays select Zach Britton in Fifth Round of 2020 MLB Draft

Matthew McGavic

With the 136th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays have selected University of Louisville junior outfielder/catcher Zach Britton.

In head coach Dan McDonnell's 14-year tenure as the head coach of the Cardinals, Britton is Louisville's 87th MLB Draft selection, and the 29th in the first five rounds.

He is the third Louisville player to be selected in this year's draft, as both Reid Detmers and Bobby Miller were drafted in Wednesday's first round. Detmers went tenth overall to the Los Angeles Angels, and Miller went twenty-ninth overall to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Over the course of his collegiate career, the Batesville, IN native has a .280 batting average over 279 at-bats & 110 games played, with 7 home runs, 60 RBI, 24 doubles and 39 walks. In 2019 he established himself as one of the most clutch hitters on the team, batting a staggering .377 in the sixth inning or later, and 12-21 (.571) as a pinch hitter.

Before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 season to be cancelled just one month into competition, he hit .322 with 1 home run, 12 RBI and a D1-best 11 doubles. He was also one of just three players to start all 17 games.

The Cardinals (13-4, 2-1) were ranked as high as the No. 2 team in the country (D1Baseball, Perfect Game) at the time of the season's cancellation. They had previously been tabbed as the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and were also voted by league coaches as the favorite to win the ACC.

