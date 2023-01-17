Louisville Ranked No. 16 in D1Baseball 2023 Preseason Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the start of the 2023 college baseball season roughly a month away, the Louisville baseball program has continued their annual tradition of earning a plethora of preseason accolades under head coach Dan McDonnell.

D1Baseball released the 2023 iteration of their Preseason Top 25 on Tuesday, and the Cardinals have been tabbed as the No. 16 team in the country. Of the three major publications to release their preseason rankings up to this point, it is the lowest spot for UofL, with Collegiate Baseball Newspaper ranking them at No. 6 and Perfect Game placing them at No. 7.

Louisville is one of seven ACC teams in the poll, with Wake Forest leading the way for the conference at No. 6, with North Carolina (12th), Virginia Tech (14th), Virginia (19th), NC State (21st) and Miami (22nd) also making the cut. Top-ranked LSU, Tennessee, Stanford, defending national champion Ole Miss and Texas A&M round out the top five.

After missing the NCAA Tournament in 2021, the Cardinals returned to form in 2022, posting a final record of 42-21-1 with an appearance in the College Station Super Regional against Texas A&M. With a conference record of 18-11-1, the Cardinals captured their fifth Atlantic Division title in seven years in the ACC.

Entering his 17th year at the helm, McDonnell returns several experienced players for 2023. Four starting position players - including CBN Preseason Second-Team All-American catcher Jack Payton - are back, as well as 11 pitchers who tossed at least 10+ innings.

Louisville will open up the 2023 season with a three-game home series against Bucknell. The first pitch of the year is scheduled for Friday, February 17 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Christian Knapczyk: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)

