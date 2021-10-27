Watch: Adam Duvall Launches Two-Run Homer in Game One of World Series

He becomes the second former Louisville baseball player to hit a home run in the World Series.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville outfielder and current Atlanta Brave Adam Duvall certainly didn't waste any time making some noise in the World Series.

Early on in game one of the World Series against the Houston Astros, Atlanta was off to a good start. The Braves established a 3-0 lead through two innings, thanks to a solo home run and fielder's choice RBI from Jorge Soler, and RBI double from Austin Riley.

Then, in the top of the third inning, the former Cardinal broke the game open, and changed the trajectory of the game.

Facing Houston starting pitcher Framber Valdez for his second at-bat of the game, with a 1-0 count and Eddie Rosario on base, the Louisville native crushed an 87-mph changeup for a two-run home run.

The ball only traveled 387 feet, but had an exit velocity of 111.7 mph. The line drive homer gave the Braves a 5-0 lead, and Astros skipper Dusty Baker would immediately pull Valdez. Atlanta would go on to win 6-2 to claim game one of the Fall Classic, and Duvall would finish the game 1-4 with a walk.

With the blast, Duvall became only the second former Cardinal to hit a home run in World Series, joining catcher Will Smith - who did so last year with the Los Angeles Dodger.

Leading up to the World Series, Duvall was only 8-35 (.229) during the postseason, but had a couple clutch moments during the NLCS. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound outfielder went 2-5 in game three, then hit a two-run home run in game four - as well as a home run robbery in that same game.

During the regular season, the Butler HS alum was one of the more prolific hitters in the National League. Between the Braves and the Miami Marlins - where he spent the first half of the season before being dealt ahead of the trade deadline - he bat. 228 with a career-high 38 home runs and a National League-best 113 RBI.

Game two of the World Series between the Braves and Astros is set for Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 8:09 p.m. EST on FOX.

(Photo of Adam Duvall: © Jerome Miron - USA TODAY Sports)

