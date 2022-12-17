Louisville Doubleheader Live Blog: Football vs. Cincinnati, MBB vs. Florida A&M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a busy day for University of Louisville athletics. The football program is traveling up to Boston for a showdown against longtime rival Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl, whereas the men's basketball program will attempt to create their first winning streak of the Kenny Payne era when they host Florida A&M.

Football kicks off from Fenway Park at 11:00 a.m. EST, then men's basketball tips off immediately afterwards from the KFC Yum! Center at 2:00 p.m. EST. For this reason, we have decided to combine both game day live blog feeds into one article.

Football, despite falling to Kentucky by double digits for the fourth-straight time to cap off the regular season, still managed to finish with a winning record after putting together a strong second half. After starting the season at 2-3, Louisville proceeded to win five of their final seven games, including a four-game win streak over the middle of the year.

As for Cincinnati, they also had a successful season, but fell short of what they wanted to accomplish. Fresh off of becoming the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff, the Bearcats posted a nine-win season, but were not able to repeat as AAC champions - or even claim a berth in the conference's title game - after falling to both UCF and Tulane.

Men's basketball dropped their first nine games of the year, including their previous six by an average of 25.2 points, but looked like a completely different team against the Hilltoppers. They shot 54.5 percent from the filed and 52.0 percent on threes, had their first positive assist-to-turnover ratio at 17-to-13, and most importantly, they played with consistent effort and were able to respond to adversity.

As for Florida A&M, they've had a rough season, and are rated one of the worst teams in Division I men's college basketball. Their two wins on the season both came against non-D1 competition, and their six games against D1 opponents were lost by an average of 29.5 points.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contests in real time. Throughout the games, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the two game feeds below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (7-5, 4-4 ACC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-6, 0-0 SWAC) at Louisville Cardinals (1-9, 0-2 ACC)

*If you cannot see the game day feeds, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo via Fenway Bowl Twitter account)

