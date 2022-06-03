Skip to main content

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. SEMO | Louisville Regional Game 1

The Cardinals get their NCAA Tournament run started against the Redhawks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a couple years where the NCAA Tournament has eluded the Louisville baseball program, postseason baseball has returned to Jim Patterson Stadium, and the Road to Omaha begins against Southeast Missouri State.

The Cardinals, who captured the No. 12 national seed, will be for a bit of a rebound when they get their NCAA Tournament run started. Louisville ended the regular season with a series win against Virginia, but went 0-2 in the ACC Baseball Championship.

As for the Redhawks, they are heading into the NCAA Tournament with a little bit of momentum on their side. Finishing with the second-best record in the Ohio Valley Conference, SEMO was able to take down top-seeded Belmont in the conference title game, punching their ticket to the Big Dance. 

Related: Louisville Regional Preview

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Louisville Cardinals (38-18-1, 18-11-1 ACC) vs. Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (37-20, 16-8 OVC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

(Photo of Dalton Rushing: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

