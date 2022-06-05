Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Oregon | Louisville Regional Game 5

The Cardinals and Ducks square off in hopes of staving off NCAA Tournament elimination.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program now has their backs against the wall. After falling to Michigan in the Louisville Regional's 1-0 vs. 1-0 game on Saturday, they now face Oregon in the loser's bracket, where one more loss will end their season.

Not much went right for the top-seeded Cardinals against the third-seeded Wolverines. Starting pitcher Jared Poland had his worst outing of the season, and the offense largely failed to get timely hits in clutch situations, resulting in a 7-3 loss.

As for the second-seeded Ducks, they also fell to Michigan 8-6 on day one of the Louisville Regional to get sent down to the loser's bracket. They responded by easily dispatching SEMO to the tune of 18-6, setting up their matchup with Louisville.

Should the Cardinals win against the Ducks, they will turn around and play Michigan again immediately afterwards. Louisville would then need to win that game to force a regional winner-take-all showdown against the Wolverines on Monday.

Related: Louisville Regional Preview

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (39-18-1, 18-11-1 ACC) vs. Oregon Ducks (36-24, 18-12 Pac-12) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter