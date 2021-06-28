Henry Davis Named a D1Baseball 2021 All-American

The third-year catcher for the Cardinals is one of 10 selections from the ACC.

(Photo of Henry Davis: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball third year catcher Henry Davis collected yet another All-American nod on Monday, as he was named a Second Team All-American by D1Baseball. It's his fourth All-American honor this offseason, following selections from Baseball America, the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Davis is the 32nd player in Louisville baseball history to be named an All-American and the 44th overall All-America selection. During head coach Dan McDonnell's 15 seasons at Louisville, the Cardinals have had 40 All-America selections.



The Bedford, N.Y. Native was one of 10 All-American selections from the ACC, second only to the SEC's 12. Florida State's Matheu Nelson was named the First Team All-American catcher, and Notre Dame first baseman Nike Kavadas was the ACC's other First Team selection.

Davis was not only one of the best hitters in the ACC this season, but one of the most consistent. He led the Cardinals with a .370 batting average along with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs, led the league in on-base percentage (.482) and ranked in the top 10 in the league in batting average, hits, home runs, RBIs, total bases and slugging percentage. Defensively, he also threw out over 46% of potential base stealers.

On top of the four All-American selections, Davis was also named a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, as well as a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy.

