Louisville Baseball's Matchup at Kentucky Postponed

The Cardinals will be back in action this weekend against UNC.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program is going to have to wait a little while longer to make their trip to Lexington.

Due to inclement weather, Tuesday's rivalry matchup at Kentucky has been postponed. A make up date for the road iteration of the Battle of the Bluegrass has yet to be determined, and the two programs "will look to reschedule the game with a make-up date to be determined," according to a release.

Fortunately, Louisville will still face Kentucky at least once this season. The Wildcats are currently scheduled to make a trip to Jim Patterson Stadium on Tuesday, Apr. 19.

The No. 4 Cardinals (21-7, 7-2 ACC) will be back in action this weekend, returning home to host No. 20 North Carolina (20-8, 6-6 ACC). First pitch for game one of their three-game series against the Tar Heels is set for Friday, Apr. 5 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter