Louisville tabbed as ACC's Best Team in 2020 by D1Baseball

It still feels surreal that there is currently no more Division 1 baseball left to be played this season. Not even one month after the first pitch was thrown on Valentine's Day, the 2020 collegiate baseball season was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, that isn't stopping the folks over at D1Baseball.com from issuing out their end of season conference wrap-ups highlighting the best of the best from each Division 1 conference.

When it came time to put a bow on the ACC, D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt crowned Louisville (13-4, 2-1) as the best team in conference based on the sample size provided. Fitt cited Louisville's ability to perform at a high caliber when missing key pieces as well as their top-tier starting rotation as the reasoning for his selection.

"The preseason No. 1 Cardinals played the first month without arguably their two best position players (preseason All-American Alex Binelas and Team USA alumnus Lucas Dunn, both of whom were out with broken hamates). Even without them, the Cards looked like one of the best teams in the nation, as expected. After losing two of three on the road to Ole Miss during opening weekend, Louisville won its next three series, highlighted by a road series win against a preseason Top 25 club (Wake Forest) to open (and close) ACC play. The Cards finished 13-4 and No. 2 in the rankings. We still believe the weekend rotation of Reid Detmers, Bobby Miller and Luke Smith was one of the best in the nation this year, and the bullpen was very strong as expected. And Louisville impressed with its lineup depth, which was bolstered by the additions of athletic juco transfers Levi Usher and Luke Brown plus the breakouts of Henry Davis, Zach Britton, Tim Borden, Ben Metzinger. Over the one-month season, the Cards only reinforced our belief that they were one of the clear-cut national title front-runners." - D1Baseball's Aaron Fitt on Louisville

