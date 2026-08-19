Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 19

The Toronto Blue Jays' hot streak continued on Tuesday night, when they got a much-needed offensive explosion, winning 10-5 in their series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Blue Jays are now half a game back from a spot in the MLB postseason, so they don't want their hot streak to cool down quite yet. They'll take on the Rays for the second game of a three-game set on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay still has a five-game lead atop the American League East.

Blue Jays vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-128)

Rays -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +182

Rays -198

Total

OVER 7.5 (+102)

UNDER 7.5 (-124)

Blue Jays vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Max Scherzer, RHP (1-5, 5.59 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Drew Rasmussen, RHP (12-5, 2.78 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Rays.TV, TVA Sports

Blue Jays record: 62-65

Rays record: 75-50

Blue Jays vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I made the case for betting on Yandy Diaz to hit a home run:

Max Scherzer gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight, and he's had a less-than-stellar 2026 campaign. He has only started 10 games, pitching 41.0 innings, but he has given up 11 home runs for a home runs allowed rate of 2.4. He also allowed 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched in 2025, so this isn't a brand new development for the veteran arm.

That's why betting on a member of the Rays to hit a dinger today is going to be a solid bet to place. The player I'm going to bet on is Yandy Diaz, who has a .468 slugging percentage with 18 home runs so far this season.

Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction and Best Bet

It's hard to look past the lopsided pitching match in this game when Scherzer (6.59 ERA) takes on Rasmussen (2.78 ERA).

Not only do the Rays have the pitching advantage, but yesterday's offensive explosion by the Blue Jays isn't enough to convince me that their offense has woken up. They're still just 22nd in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, well below the Rays, who are fifth in that metric over the past month.

The Rays will win in impressive fashion tonight.

Pick: Rays -1.5 (+105) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!