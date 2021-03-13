Louisville Takes ACC Home Opener vs. Boston College

The Cardinals move to 6-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference home openers since joining the league.

(Photo of Cam Masterman: William Caudill via University of Louisville Athletics)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E BC 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 1 UL 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 2 X 7 8 3

W: Michael Kirian (3-0), L: Mason Pelio (2-2), S: Adam Elliott (1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Facing one of the hottest teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the No. 9 Louisville baseball program used a balanced attack to claim the series opener against No. 13 Boston College, defeating them 5-3 on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (9-4, 2-2 ACC) move to 6-0 in ACC home openers since joining the league starting with the 2014-15 academic year, and snap a two-game losing streak to the Eagles (9-3, 2-2 ACC).

Both teams got off to a fast start, as seven of the game's ten runs came in the first two innings. Boston College had a one-run first inning and two-run second, but Louisville responded with a four-spot in the second to seize the lead.

Outfielder Cam Masterman (1-3, HR, BB) launched his fourth home run of the season, infielder Lucas Dunn (2-2, 2 RBI, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R) struck an RBI double for his fourth two-bagger of the season, later scoring on a wild pitch, then second baseman Cooper Bowman (1-5, RBI) also drove in a run.

Dunn would also draw a bases loaded walk in the fifth inning. A throwing error on a single by him in the eighth, as well as an RBI single from shortstop Christian Knapczyk (1-2, RBI, 2 BB, R) would add more insurance runs.

Starting pitcher left-hander Michael Kirian (5.0 IP, 7 K, 6 H, 2 BB, 0 ER) was excellent in his third start of the season, tallying a career-high in strikeouts. The three runs scored under his watch were unearned due to a pair of fielding errors in the infield.

Making his second relief appearance and fourth overall of the young season, fellow left-hander Adam Elliott (4.0 IP, 5 K, 1 H, 1 BB, 0 ER) was able to rebound from his abysmal start last weekend against Georgia Tech, retiring nine of the eleven batters he faced. He earned just his third save of his collegiate career, and first since 2018.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their three-game weekend series against Boston College with Game Two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 13 at 1:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra & broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp