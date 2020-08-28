Sean Moth leaves mic after more than 20 years at Louisville

Sean Moth might not consider himself as iconic, but the public address announcer for Louisville athletics filled the ears of fans for more than 20 years.

After joining the athletic department in 1999, Moth has been the public address announcer for Louisville football at Cardinal Stadium, men’s and women’s basketball at Freedom Hall and the KFC Yum! Center and volleyball. With almost 30 years in the industry, Moth decided to resign from his position, which was announced Aug. 28.

“Over the past three or four years, I have looked forward to a weekend that included two road games more than I looked forward to home games because I can get some cold drinks, I can sit on the couch and I can be with my family,” Moth said. “It gets to a point where my passion for it wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be.

“I would like to think that didn’t necessarily show up in my performance. I just got the sense where it was time for me to move on.”

Before his arrival at Louisville, Moth served as the public address announcer for the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche. His path to Louisville initiated as he worked in his hometown of Fort Collins, Colorado for Colorado State University as a public address announcer.

He developed a relationship with then athletic director Tom Jurich, who became Louisville athletic director in 1997.

Although Moth couldn’t located Louisville on a map, when Jurich called him for the public address announcer position at Louisville, he couldn’t turn it down.

“I knew what Tom Jurich had done at Colorado State and I knew what he was going to do at Louisville,” Moth said. “I knew he was somebody that I wanted to work for. It was too great of an opportunity to do what I love.”

Moth didn’t know what to expect when he first arrived at Louisville. He admitted to thinking that it could have been a two or four-year stop for him during his career, but year after year, he continued to stay.

He called Louisville baseball games for the past 20 years and started the fan chant “that’s good for another…Cards First Down!”

Moth doesn’t know what his next step will be yet. He plans to continue to call Louisville baseball games on the radio while exploring opportunities as a commercial voice or sports announcer for films.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI