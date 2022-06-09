Louisville-Based NIL Collective to Launch in August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville will soon be getting a major resource on the name, image and likeness front.

"502Circle", an independent Louisville-based NIL collective established to benefit UofL student-athletes, was introduced Thursday morning. It is the first NIL collective specifically created to assist UofL, and will officially launch later this summer on August 29.

The collective was founded by "a select group of University of Louisville alumni and fans," and spearheaded by Marc Spiegel - a Louisville native and UofL alumnus who is the co-founder of software company Rubicon.

“We know that most major schools have organizations like 502Circle in place, so it’s important for the Louisville community to have a similar outlet for support," Spiegel said in a release. "502Circle will utilize the latest technology to engage UofL athletics supporters, businesses, and charitable organizations. We’re creating a digital experience that can only enhance supporters’ involvement and translate into value for everyone involved.”

Not long after the NCAA permitted student-athletes to monetize off of NIL last summer, NIL collectives began popping up around the collegiate athletics landscape. An NIL collective is a pool of money from fans and donors, independent from the athletic department that is benefits, that is created for the sole purpose of funding NIL opportunities.

Last month, the NCAA's D1 Board of Directors issued "guidance" on these collectives, stating that they are subject to the same rules that traditional boosters are, and are prohibited from contacting recruits and transfers.

The 502Circle press release states that it will be "operated in compliance with state NIL laws and NCAA rules," and is "committed to a sustainable model based on a solid foundation of doing things the right way."

While there has been plenty of controversy surrounding NIL collectives and their role in recruitments since their inception, Louisville athletic director Josh Heird is completely open to utilizing them and any other resource involving NIL.

Heird told Louisville Report last week that UofL was "very quick to set up a structure of compliance" when NIL was first legalized by the NCAA, and that he had "some conversations, with donors, with supporters, with alums that are interested in starting (an NIL collective)."

"Those conversations were purely on the structure. What they can, what they can't do, it was purely from a compliance standpoint," he said. "From there, if they want to do that, then we can't say no. For us, I would look at it as one more tool in our toolbox from an NIL standpoint."

Below is the full 502Circle press release:

(Photo of Grawmeyer Hall via the Lexington Herald-Leader)

