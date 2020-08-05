Louisville Report
Off-campus party leads to COVID-19 cases at Louisville

samdraut

Vince Tyra is frustrated and disappointed after an off-campus party attended by student athletes led to the temporary suspension of all team-related activities for Louisville’s men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball.

Twenty-nine members of the four fall sports teams tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Student athletes from other sports teams tested positive and others were potentially exposed to the virus and remain in quarantine.

“We have a strong commitment from our medical, administrative staff and our athletic department that we expect to be met with the same commitment from our student athletes,” Tyra said. “Unfortunately, we had a failure to do so.”

During routine testing on Monday, eight student athletes tested positive. After contact tracing, more positive results were expected following the discovery of a party last Saturday.

The 29 positive cases and other student athletes in possible contact have been quarantined.

“We have been fortunate that most of the cases have been asymptomatic, but some cases we have had to deal with fevers and body aches for a few days,” Tyra said. “We will gauge this as we go.”

Tyra held a meeting with coaches last night, Aug. 4, to discuss their role in mitigating the coronavirus. He also spoke with student athletes on how to lead teammates during times outside of staff oversight.

Tyra said Louisville has educated its student athletes and used examples of other schools’ campus parties that have led to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“It is a fragile situation if you don’t follow the protocols,” Tyra said.

Team members from the four sports teams who did not test positive or were identified may be allowed to return to workouts on campus beginning Aug. 10.

