Louisville Captures Series Opener at Boston College

The Cardinals start their road trip with one in the win column.
123456789RHE

#15 UL

0

0

0

0

2

0

3

0

1

6

10

0

BC

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

0

0

1

9

2

W: Tate Kuehner (4-0), L: Joe Mancini (2-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Shipping up to Boston College for their first road trip since opening weekend, the Louisville baseball program took care of business in the series opener, coming out with a 6-1 victory Friday at Harrington Village.

Atoning for their midweek performance in the midweek loss to Lipscomb on Tuesday, the Cardinals (17-5) had a much better performance on the mound. The effort was spearheaded by starter Tate Kuehner (5.2 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 6 H, 1 ER), who kept the Eagles (9-12) off the scoreboard for the first five innings.

After Kuehner was forced out, the bullpen had one of their better outings on the year, combining for 3.1 shutdown innings. Ryan Hawks (1.1 IP, 1 BB, 2 H) pitched out of a jam created by Kuehner, Garrett Schmeltz (1.0 IP, 3 K) struck out the side in the eighth, and Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H) had a scoreless ninth.

Louisville got the scoring started in the fifth inning after the early pitcher's duel, with Ben Bianco (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) and Ben Metzinger (2-5, HR, 3 RBI) each collecting RBI singles. The duo struck again in the seventh, both launching home runs, then the Cards tacked on an insurance run in the ninth off a bunt and throwing error

On top of the two Bens, Logan Beard (2-3, BB) and Isaac Humphrey (2-4) also had two-hit days in the series opener. Beard, Bianco and Dalton Rushing (1-2, 2 BB) each made it on base three times.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their three-game weekend series against Boston College with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 26 at 2:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

