Louisville Defeats Boston College in Extras to Clinch Series

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10+ R H E #15 UL 1 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 4 10 13 0 BC 0 0 0 3 0 0 3 0 0 0 6 9 1

W: Michael Prosecky (1-0), L: Eric Schroeder (0-4)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - After taking the series opener at Boston College the day before, the No. 15 Louisville baseball program needed a couple extra innings to come out victorious in game two, winning 10-6 in 11 innings Saturday to clinch the series.

The Cardinals (18-5, 5-0 ACC) remain perfect to start conference play, and have now won 15 of their last 17 since starting the season at 3-3.

With the game tied at six runs a piece, Louisville's bats broke through in the 11th inning, putting up a four-spot to pull away from the Eagles (9-13, 1-7 ACC).

Cam Masterman (1-4, RBI, BB) struck an RBI single to break the tie, Levi Usher (3-6, 2 RBI, 2B) added an RBI double, then Logan Beard (0-3, RBI, 2 BB, SF) capped off the scoring spurt with a sacrifice fly.

Louisville got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first from Ben Metzinger (3-4, RBI, 2B, 2 BB), but Boston College wasn't far behind. After tossing three no-hit innings to begin his start, Jared Poland (6.0 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 7 H, 4 ER) surrendered a three-spot in the fourth.

The Cardinals didn't waste much time responding, plating a four-spot in the fifth to jump back in front. Dalton Rushing (1-2, HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB) launched a three-run homer, which was followed up by an RBI base hit from Ben Bianco (2-5, RBI). They also added a run in the sixth thanks to a wild pitch to cap off their scoring in regulation.

However, the Eagles were not going to go away quietly. They forced Poland out in the seventh, then plated three runs in the inning once the Cardinals made the switch to Kaleb Corbett (0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER).

Fortunately for Louisville, their bullpen pitching down the stretch paid off. Evan Webster (1.1 IP, 1 K) put out the fire in the seventh inning, then Michael Prosecky (3.0 IP, 4 K) retired all nine batters he faced, allowing the offense to get going in extras.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their three-game weekend series against Boston College. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 27 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

