Louisville Trounces Western Kentucky in Bowling Green

The Cardinals have now won 17 of their last 19 games.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E #15 UL 4 0 2 6 1 0 0 2 1 16 16 0 WKU 1 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 11 3

W: Kade Grundy (1-0), L: Connor Hellman (0-3)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Continuing on their longest road trip of the season, the Louisville baseball program traveled down I-65 for a midweek matchup at Western Kentucky, and captured a resounding 16-6 victory Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.

Winners of 17 of their last 19 games, the No. 5 Cardinals (20-5, 6-0 ACC) have now plated double digit runs in 11 of their 25 games this season. They also extend their win streak over the Hilltoppers (9-15, 1-5 C-USA) to eight in a row.

Louisville was quick to strike with four runs in the opening frame, then two more in the third. WKU made things a tad interesting early on, plating a run in first, then four in the third to pull within a run.

The Cardinals immediately put their foot on the gas, putting up six runs in the fourth innings to put some distance between them and the Toppers. The two teams each plated a run in the fifth, then Louisville added three more in the final two innings for good measure.

Jack Payton (3-4, HR, 5 RBI, BB) led the offensive efforts with the best game of his young career. The sophomore not only set a career high in runs batted in, but launched his first career home run.

Isaac Humphey (3-6, 3 RBI, 2 2B), Logan Beard (2-4, 3 RBI, BB) and Drake Westcott (1-2, HR, 3 RBI, SF) all chipped in three RBI's, with latter also striking his first career home run. Levi Usher (0-4, RBI) and Ben Metzinger (1-5, RBI) both drove in one.

A staff day for the Louisville pitchers, six of the eight arms used didn't allow an earned run. Kade Grundy (2.0 IP, 3 H) got the start, with the run scored on his watch coming courtesy of a passed ball.

Will Koger (0.2 IP, 1 BB, 3 H, 4 ER) had a rough outing as the first reliever out of the bullpen, and Cam Robinson (1.1 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) was able to right the ship until he was chased out in the fifth.

Evan Webster (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H), Jacob Ferris (2.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB), Ryan Hawks (0.2 IP, 2 K), J.R. Langworthy (0.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 HBP) and Carter Lohman (1.1 IP, 2 K, 2 H) combined for five scoreless relief innings to close out the game.

Next up for Louisville, they'll stay on the road for a weekend series against Pitt. First pitch is slated for Friday, Apr. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo via Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

