Skip to main content

Louisville Drops Rubber Match at Pitt

The Cardinals suffer their first series loss in league play this year.
123456789RHE

#5 UL

0

0

0

0

2

0

0

0

1

3

4

0

UP

2

1

0

0

0

1

2

0

X

6

11

0

W: Billy Corcoran (3-2), L: Riley Phillips (3-1)

PITTSBURGH - After splitting a doubleheader to kick off their weekend series with Pitt, the Louisville baseball program was unable to to claim the rubber match, falling 6-3 Sunday at Charles L. Cost Field.

Entering the series undefeated in conference play, the Cardinals now fall to 21-7 on the season and 7-2 in ACC play. They also drop to 17-7 in ACC series rubber matches since joining the league.

Pitt jumped on starting pitcher Riley Phillips (5.0 IP, 6 K, 0 BB, 10 H, 4 ER) early, collected a two-run double in the opening frame and launching a solo shot in the next inning. He was able to follow that up with three scoreless innings, but was chased out in the sixth inning after giving up another solo homer.

The Cardinals swung hot bats in their doubleheader the day before, but struggled to get anything going offensively in the series finale. Their only production came from off an RBI double from Logan Beard (1-3), a sacrifice fly from Isaac Humphrey (0-2), and a solo home run from Ben Metzinger (1-4).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In fact, it was arguably Louisville's worst offensive showcases of the season. Outside of the fifth and ninth innings, the Cards did not get a single runner on base, while also striking out nine times for the game.

Kaleb Corbett (1.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 2 ER) took the ball after Phillips' day was done, and even he struggled a touch. Kyle Walter (0.1 IP, 1 K, ) and Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 2 K, 3 BB) set up the bats for a late rally, but they fell short.  

Next up for Louisville, they'll wrap up their eight-game road trip with a rivalry showdown at Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 6:30 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on SEC Network+ and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Jack Payton: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_18004351_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Walz on Falling Short: 'We're Not Going to Change Anything'

By Matthew McGavic9 hours ago
TVUB0hRo
Other Sports

Louisville Splits Doubleheader at Pitt to Open Series

By Matthew McGavic21 hours ago
21AA5158-E677-4F65-A1B6-2B0CFC4BF17C
Football

Report: Dolphins Trade DeVante Parker to Patriots

By Matthew McGavicApr 2, 2022
828F6F6C-F953-4B21-A360-C186D4BBA1A2
Basketball

What Jeff Walz, Louisville Players Said After 72-59 Loss vs. South Carolina

By Matthew McGavicApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18004312_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville's Season Ends to South Carolina in Final Four

By Matthew McGavicApr 1, 2022
DEC1AC80-4325-4DEE-8EBF-99A9BA3DD7BF
Basketball

Report: Louisville Forward Matt Cross Enters Transfer Portal

By Matthew McGavicApr 1, 2022
231BF5A4-B766-4525-A63E-3D277C14F9A9
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

By Matthew McGavicApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17914155_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Jeff Walz Previews Louisville's Final Four Matchup vs. South Carolina

By Matthew McGavicMar 31, 2022