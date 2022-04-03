Louisville Drops Rubber Match at Pitt

The Cardinals suffer their first series loss in league play this year.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E #5 UL 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 3 4 0 UP 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 X 6 11 0

W: Billy Corcoran (3-2), L: Riley Phillips (3-1)

PITTSBURGH - After splitting a doubleheader to kick off their weekend series with Pitt, the Louisville baseball program was unable to to claim the rubber match, falling 6-3 Sunday at Charles L. Cost Field.

Entering the series undefeated in conference play, the Cardinals now fall to 21-7 on the season and 7-2 in ACC play. They also drop to 17-7 in ACC series rubber matches since joining the league.

Pitt jumped on starting pitcher Riley Phillips (5.0 IP, 6 K, 0 BB, 10 H, 4 ER) early, collected a two-run double in the opening frame and launching a solo shot in the next inning. He was able to follow that up with three scoreless innings, but was chased out in the sixth inning after giving up another solo homer.

The Cardinals swung hot bats in their doubleheader the day before, but struggled to get anything going offensively in the series finale. Their only production came from off an RBI double from Logan Beard (1-3), a sacrifice fly from Isaac Humphrey (0-2), and a solo home run from Ben Metzinger (1-4).

In fact, it was arguably Louisville's worst offensive showcases of the season. Outside of the fifth and ninth innings, the Cards did not get a single runner on base, while also striking out nine times for the game.

Kaleb Corbett (1.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 2 ER) took the ball after Phillips' day was done, and even he struggled a touch. Kyle Walter (0.1 IP, 1 K, ) and Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 2 K, 3 BB) set up the bats for a late rally, but they fell short.

Next up for Louisville, they'll wrap up their eight-game road trip with a rivalry showdown at Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 6:30 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on SEC Network+ and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Jack Payton: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

