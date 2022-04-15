Skip to main content

Louisville Falls at Florida State in Series Opener

The Cardinals were unable to get anything going from either the plate or the mound
123456789RHE

#9 UL

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

0

1

7

1

FSU

0

5

0

0

0

0

2

1

X

8

8

2

W: Parker Messick (5-2), L: Kaleb Corbett (2-1)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Playing in the rare Thursday night college baseball game, Louisville was unable to get anything going in their series opener against Florida State, falling 8-1 at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Cardinals' (24-9, 9-4 ACC) offense, which came into the contest averaging a D1-best 10.0 runs per game, was all but completely shut down against Seminoles (20-13, 8-8 ACC) starting pitcher Parker Messick. Messick himself entered the game with a D1-best 80 strikeouts, and added a career-high 14 more to his ledger in 6.2 shutout innings of work.

Louisville was able to break the shutout late in the game thanks to a wild pitch that scored Ben Bianco (2-3, 2B) in the eighth, but that's about all the offense could muster. Bianco and Jack Payton (2-4) were the only Cardinals to reach base multiple times.

Normally a reliever, Kaleb Corbett (4.0 IP, 6 K, 6 H, 5 ER) looked solid in three of the four innings of his first start of the season. The Seminoles did most of their damage for the game in the second inning, collecting an RBI groundout, two-run double and two-run homer.

Tate Kuehner, who had previously been the Friday night starter until having back-to-back rough outings, was the first pitcher out of the bullpen. He had things rolling over the first couple innings of his relief appearance, until the Noles caught up to him as well with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Kade Grundy (1.0 IP, 0 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) was not exempt from the Florida State barrage either, surrendering a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their weekend series at Florida State with game two. First pitch is slated for Friday, Apr. 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Kaleb Corbett: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

