Louisville Falls in Series Finale at Florida State to Complete Sweep

The Cardinals are swept for just the fourth time since joining the ACC.
123456789RHE

#9 LOU

3

1

0

0

1

0

0

4

0

9

14

2

FSU

1

2

0

1

3

0

3

0

X

10

10

2

W: Wyatt Crowell (3-0), L: Evan Webster (2-1), S: Carson Montgomery (1)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After dropping the first two games of their series down at Florida State, the Louisville baseball program was unable to end the weekend on a high note, falling 10-9 Saturday at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Cardinals (24-11, 9-6 ACC) are swept in a three-game series for just the fourth time since joining the ACC in 2015, but all four occurrences have come in the last two seasons. They are now 8-17 all-time against the Seminoles (22-13, 10-8 ACC).

Unlike the first two games of the series, Louisville didn't dig themselves into an early hole, and were the first ones to strike with a three-spot in the opening frame. Jack Payton (3-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) and Dalton Rushing (1-4, RBI, 2B, BB) each had RBI doubles, and Ben Metzinger (2-5, HR, 3 RBI) had an RBI single. Payton also added an RBI single in the second.

Florida State kept early pace, plating three run in the first two innings, and even forcing out starting pitcher Riley Phillips (1.1 IP, 0 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 3 ER) early. Ryan Hawks (2.1 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) would be the first reliever out of the bullpen, and he would give up an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game.

Isaac Humphrey (1-4, RBI, BB) broke the tie with a fifth inning RBI single, but the Seminoles weren't far behind. In the bottom of the frame, Evan Webster (1.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 3 ER) surrendered a three-run home run that gave Florida State the lead.

After Alex Galvan (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H) tossed a scoreless sixth, Carter Lohman (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 ER) started the seventh, was given an early hook in favor of Michael Prosecky (1.2 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 2 H 1 ER), who then proceeded to surrender three runs in the frame.

Louisville wasn't going to go down without some semblance of a fight. Metzinger blasted a two-run home run, and Logan Beard (3-4, 2 RBI, 2B) collected a two RBI single to plate four runs in the eighth and make it a one run game. Unfortunately, that ended the scoring efforts from the Cards.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host Kentucky for the home leg of the Battle of the Bluegrass. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 19 at 5:00 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Ben Metzinger: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

