Skip to main content

Louisville Rallies Past, Holds Off Xavier in Home Opener

The Cardinals put up a six-spot in the seventh inning, then held off a late rally by the Musketeers to capture the win.
123456789RHE

XU

0

1

0

1

0

0

2

2

0

6

6

0

UL

0

1

0

0

0

0

6

0

X

7

8

1

W: Kaleb Corbett (1-0), L: Lane Flamm (0-2), S: Michael Prosecky (2)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Making a triumphant return to Jim Patterson Stadium for their first home game of the 2022 season, the Louisville baseball program was able to rally past and hold off Xavier long enough to capture a 7-6 victory Monday night.

Head coach Dan McDonnell moves to 14-2 in home openers during his tenure as the Cardinals' skipper, with the lone losses on his ledger coming in 2011 against Toledo and 2020 vs. Wright State. Louisville moves to 2-2 on the year, while Xavier falls to 0-4.

Catcher Dalton Rushing (2-2, HR, 3 RBI, 2B, 2 BB) and outfielder Cam Masterman (2-4, HR, 2 RBI) led the charge offensively, putting forth four of Louisville's eight hits, five of their seven RBI an both home runs. Outfielder Isaac Humphrey (3-3, 2 2B, BB) also had a multi-hit day, while shortstop Christian Knapczyk (0-1, 2 BB, 2 HBP) got on base four times.

Making only the second start of his collegiate career, right-hander Seamus Barrett (4.0 IP, 5 K, 0 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) had a solid outing for a midweek game. He set a career-high in inning pitched, came within a strikeout of tying his career-high, but did allow a pair of solo home runs in the second and fourth innings.

Left-hander Adam Dowler (2.0 IP, 4 K, 0 BB, 1 H) was the first pitcher out of the bullpen, and looked sharp for a collegiate debut. He retired the first six batters he faced, including striking out the side in the sixth, but ran into some trouble in the seventh.

A leadoff error and a base hit would get two men in scoring position with no outs, leading to McDonnell pulling Dowler and inserting right-handed closer Kaleb Corbett (1.0 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 2 H, 0 ER). Unfortunately, that didn't stop Xavier from plating a pair of runs in the frame, thanks to a groundout RBI and RBI single.

Read More

After plating just one run through the first six innings - a Rushing homer in the second - Louisville's bats came alive in seventh, as the Cardinals exploded for six runs in the inning.

Second baseman Logan Beard (1-4, RB) started with an RBI single, JT Benson (0-4, RBI) followed up with a sacrifice fly, Rushing added a two RBI double, then Masterman capped it off with a two-run, 456-foot blast.

But Xavier wasn't going to go away quietly. Left-hander Michael Prosecky (2.0 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) was tasked with tossing the final two innings, and surrendered a two RBI with two outs in the eighth to pull within one. Fortunately, the junior rallied to retire the final four batters of the game, earning the close.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host Dartmouth for their first weekend series of the season. First pitch is slated for Friday, Feb. 25 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Jack Payton: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

1
Other Sports

Louisville Rallies Past, Holds Off Xavier in Home Opener

By Matthew McGavic
19 minutes ago
155443_1334980.jpg.1499x1000_q95_crop-smart_upscale
Basketball

Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at North Carolina | Game 27

By Matthew McGavic
5 hours ago
USATSI_12475663_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Report: Louisville Receives Hearing Date for IARP Case

By Matthew McGavic
11 hours ago
1
Other Sports

7th Inning Stretch: Returning Home (Week 2)

By Matthew McGavic
12 hours ago
USATSI_17667065_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

By Matthew McGavic
15 hours ago
USATSI_17411120_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Donovan Mitchell to Miss 2022 NBA All-Star Game

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_17679514_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Van Lith, Engstler Power Louisville Past Virginia Tech

By Associated Press
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_17602544_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

By Matthew McGavic
Feb 20, 2022