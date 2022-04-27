Louisville Defeats Western Kentucky to Complete Regular Season Sweep

The Cardinals come from behind yet again to take down the Hilltoppers and complete the home-and-home sweep.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E WKU 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 5 0 UL 0 0 2 0 1 1 1 6 X 11 15 2

W: Ben Wiegman (3-0), L: Jake Kates (3-5), S: Ryan Hawks (1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of their crucial ACC series win against NC State this past weekend, the Louisville baseball program took that momentum into their midweek matchup against Western Kentucky, winning 11-4 Tuesday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The No. 10 Cardinals (28-12, 11-7 ACC) complete the home-and-home sweep over the Hilltoppers (13-27, 4-14 C-USA), also winning 16-6 down in Bowling Green back on Mar. 29. Louisville is now 33-16 all-time vs. Western Kentucky, and have won the last nine in the series. It's also their 16th come-from-behind win on the season.

Making his first appearance in just over a month, Luke Seed (2.2 IP, 6 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 3 ER) looked solid in the first five batters he faced, but things quickly unraveled from a command standpoint. After giving up back-to-back doubles to plate a run in the third, and delivering a pitch that sailed wide, McDonnell opted to shut down his start.

Evan Webster (2.1 IP, 3 K, 2 H, 1 ER) had to be inserted midway through an at-bat following Seed's third inning exit, then immediately gave up back-to-back base hits that plated three runs. Louisville got two runs back in the bottom of the frame, thanks to an RBI groundout from Christian Knapczyk (2-4, 2 RBI) and an RBI single from Ben Metzinger (2-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB).

Webster was able to rebound and retire six straight batters, then that was followed up by a pair of scoreless innings from Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) and Ben Wiegman (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB), allowing the bats to warm up and claw Louisville back into the game.

Jack Payton (1-5, 3 RBI) collected an RBI groundout of his own in the fifth to make it a one-run game, Ben Bianco (2-3, RBI) smacked an RBI single in the sixth to tie it, then Levi Usher (2-5, HR, RBI) launched a 432-foot solo home run in the seventh to put the Cardinals ahead.

Louisville added plenty of insurance in the eighth, putting up a six-spot and turn the game into a late rout. Metzinger struck an RBI double, Payton hit an RBI single, then Cam Masterman (3-5, HR, 3 RBI) launched a 412-foot three-run home run.

Ryan Dowler (0.2 IP, 1 BB) and Ryan Hawks (1.1 IP, 2 K) combined for a pair of scoreless innings to close out the game and secure the victory, with Hawks earning his first career save.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their home stand with a weekend series vs. Clemson. First pitch of game one is slated for Friday, Apr. 29 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

