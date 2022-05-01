Louisville's Hot Bats Secure Series Sweep Over Clemson

The Cardinals earn their third conference sweep of the season.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E CU 0 1 3 0 4 0 1 0 3 12 14 4 UL 2 4 0 0 3 3 5 1 X 18 16 0

W: Garrett Schmeltz (1-0), L: Nick Hoffman (3-6)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With their weekend series against Clemson already clinched, the Louisville baseball program finished what they started, out-slugging their visitors 18-15 Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium to complete the three-game sweep.

The No. 10 Cardinals (31-12, 14-7 ACC) secure their third conference sweep of the season, and maintain their standing on top of the Atlantic Division. Louisville is now 14-11 against the Tigers (28-17, 6-14 ACC) since joining the ACC, and they earn their 17th come-from-behind win of the year.

Louisville's offense got off to another fast start in the series finale, plating six runs over the first two innings. Levi Usher (3-5, HR, 4 RBI) got the scoring started with a two RBI single in the opening frame, then the Cardinals posted a four-spot in the very next inning.

Christian Knapczyk (0-5, RBI BB) collected an RBI on a groundout, Jack Payton (2-4, RBI, 3B) tallied a sacrifice fly, Dalton Rushing (3-5, 2 RBI, 2 2B) hit an RBI double then Cam Masterman (1-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB) capped off the scoring spurt with an RBI single.

But Clemson was determined to prevent getting swept. The Tigers launched a solo homer in the second inning, then after Louisville's four-spot to fall behind 6-1, proceeded to score seven unanswered runs to take the lead.

Starter Kade Grundy (2.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) was pulled in the third after his command fell off, then Evan Webster (2.0 IP, 3 K, 3 H, 2 ER) gave up a three-run blast by Clemson in the third.

Ben Wiegman (0.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER) was inserted in the fifth, and could only record one out, while also surrendering a pair of two-run homers. Fortunately, Garrett Schmeltz (1.2 IP, 1 K) came in and was able to steady the ship before more runs were scored.

Louisville didn't spend much trailing, plating six unanswered runs of their own. Usher hit a two-run homer and a wild pitch scored a run in the fifth, then a Masterman RBI grounder and two-run shot from Logan Beard (4-5, HR, 4 RBI, 2B) gave the Cards three runs in the sixth as well.

Clemson got a single run back in the top of the seventh off Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER), but the Cardinals responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame. Rushing hit an RBI single, two runs scored on a dropped fly ball, and Beard smacked a 2 RBI double. Ben Metzinger (1-4, RBI, 2 BB) also added an RBI single in the eighth.

Adam Dowler (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) tossed a scoreless eighth, but Clemson made things extremely interesting in the ninth. They launched a two-run homer off Kaleb Corbett (0.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 3 ER), then an RBI double and three-run blast off Alex Galvan (0.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER) to pull within three runs of the Cardinals after being down nine entering the ninth.

After the Tigers made it a game again, Michael Prosecky (1.0 IP, 2 K) was inserted, and was able to get the pitching back on course to earn the save and secure the sweep.

Next up for Louisville, they'll travel to Vanderbilt for the annual Battle of the Barrel midweek showdown. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, May. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST, and will be streamed on SEC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Logan Beard: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter