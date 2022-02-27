Skip to main content

Louisville Dominates Dartmouth to Win Series

The Cardinals score their most runs in a three-game series since 2019.
123456789RHE

DU

0

0

0

0

1

0

2

0

0

3

6

2

UL

2

5

1

0

2

4

1

1

X

16

17

0

W: Riley Phillips (1-0), L: Trystan Sarcone (0-1)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting upset in game two of their weekend series against Dartmouth, the Louisville baseball program left no doubt in the series' rubber match, capturing a 16-3 victory and clinch the series.

With the win, the Cardinals (4-3) get back over .500 on the season, and move to a perfect 19-0 in three-game home non-conference series since joining the ACC in 2015. Their 38 runs scored against Dartmouth is also the most in a three-game series since plating 61 against Alabama A&M on Apr. 26-28, 2019.

Like in the series opener, Louisville was swinging hot bats all day long. The Cardinals plated seven runs in the first two innings and eight unanswered runs to start the game. Even after a scoreless fourth inning and the Big Green breaking the shutout in the fifth, Louisville still added eight more runs to their ledger.

Ben Metzinger (3-5, HR, 5 RBI, 2B, 3B, BB) and Ben Bianco (5-6, 3 RBI, 2 2B, 3B) led the way offensively for Louisville, combining for eight of their 14 RBIs and six of their eight extra base hits.

Metzinger had Louisville's first five-RBI game since Henry Davis had the same on May 8, 2021 vs. Duke, and Bianco had their first five-hit game since Alex Binelas on Apr. 26, 2019 vs. Alabama A&M.

Read More

Christian Knapczyk (2-3, 2 RBI, 2 BB) and JT Benson (3-5, 2 RBI, BB) also had multi-hit days, with Logan Beard (0-2, RBI) and Noah Smith (1-2, RBI, 3B) also logging RBIs.

The Cardinals also got a much better start out on the mound, and it came from someone making his first career start. Left-hander Riley Phillips (5.0 IP, 5 K, 0 BB, 4 H, 1 ER) kept the Big Green off the boards for most of his outing, surrendering only a solo home run in the fifth.

Left-hander Will Koger (2.0 IP, 0 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) and right-handers Kyle Walter (1.0 IP, 2 K, 0 BB, 0 H), Carson Liggitt (0.2 IP, 0 K, 0 BB, 0 H) and J.R. Langworthy (0.1 IP) were tasked with tossing the final four innings of the game. Dartmouth's only score during this time came off a seventh inning, two-run home run, and the bullpen combined to allow only two base runners.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their 18-game home-stand with a midweek showdown against Morehead State. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Jack Payton: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

