Louisville Takes Down Akron in Series Opener

The Cardinals got a solid performance from both their starting pitcher and their batters.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E UA 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 UL 0 1 3 1 0 2 2 0 X 9 12 0

W: Tate Kuehner (2-0), L: Conor Steinbaugh (0-3)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Welcoming Akron for a three-game series at Jim Patterson Stadium, the Louisville baseball program got the weekend started on the right, putting together a complete performance that resulted in 9-1 victory Friday night.

The Cardinals' (6-3) hitters got on base a combined 18 times, while the Zips (1-6) could only produce seven base runners and two hits on the night. Louisville moves to 6-0 all-time against Akron.

Christian Knapczyk (3-5, RBI, 2B) and Jack Payton (3-5, RBI, 2B) put together three-hit games, while Ben Metzinger (2-3, 2 RBI, BB) and Ben Bianco (2-2, HR, 2 RBI) had multi-RBI days.

Making his third start of the year, left-hander Tate Kuehner (6.0 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) put together his best outing of the young season. He surrendered an RBI groundout in the opening frame, then proceeded to toss five consecutive scoreless innings. He had the longest start so far this season, and came within one strikeout of his career-high.

Akron might have struck first, but Louisville wasn't far behind themselves. Bianco got the Cardinals on the board in the second inning, courtesy of a 344-foot solo home run to straightaway left field.

Louisville opened up the game in the third by putting up a three-spot, with Bianco, Metzinger and Payton each putting up RBI singles. Metzinger also added an RBI lineout in the fourth to add to the early inning scoring spurt.

As the game progress into the later innings, the Cardinals tacked on some late insurance runs with back-to-back two-spots. Knapczyk drove in a run then scored one on a wild pitch in the sixth, then in the seventh, Austin Bode (0-0, RBI) hit a sacrifice fly and Logan Beard (1-2, RBI, BB) smacked an RBI single of his own.

The bullpen also had an impressive performance as well, with right-handers Jacob Ferris (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB) and Ben Wiegman (1.0 IP, 1 K), plus left-hander Luke Seed (1.0 IP, 1 K) combining for three shutout innings. Both Wiegman and Seed made their season debuts.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their weekend series against Akron with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 5 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Tate Kuehner: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

