Skip to main content

Louisville Takes Down Akron in Series Opener

The Cardinals got a solid performance from both their starting pitcher and their batters.
123456789RHE

UA

1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

1

2

1

UL

0

1

3

1

0

2

2

0

X

9

12

0

W: Tate Kuehner (2-0), L: Conor Steinbaugh (0-3)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Welcoming Akron for a three-game series at Jim Patterson Stadium, the Louisville baseball program got the weekend started on the right, putting together a complete performance that resulted in 9-1 victory Friday night.

The Cardinals' (6-3) hitters got on base a combined 18 times, while the Zips (1-6) could only produce seven base runners and two hits on the night. Louisville moves to 6-0 all-time against Akron.

Christian Knapczyk (3-5, RBI, 2B) and Jack Payton (3-5, RBI, 2B) put together three-hit games, while Ben Metzinger (2-3, 2 RBI, BB) and Ben Bianco (2-2, HR, 2 RBI) had multi-RBI days.

Making his third start of the year, left-hander Tate Kuehner (6.0 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) put together his best outing of the young season. He surrendered an RBI groundout in the opening frame, then proceeded to toss five consecutive scoreless innings. He had the longest start so far this season, and came within one strikeout of his career-high.

Akron might have struck first, but Louisville wasn't far behind themselves. Bianco got the Cardinals on the board in the second inning, courtesy of a 344-foot solo home run to straightaway left field.

Read More

Louisville opened up the game in the third by putting up a three-spot, with Bianco, Metzinger and Payton each putting up RBI singles. Metzinger also added an RBI lineout in the fourth to add to the early inning scoring spurt.

As the game progress into the later innings, the Cardinals tacked on some late insurance runs with back-to-back two-spots. Knapczyk drove in a run then scored one on a wild pitch in the sixth, then in the seventh, Austin Bode (0-0, RBI) hit a sacrifice fly and Logan Beard (1-2, RBI, BB) smacked an RBI single of his own.

The bullpen also had an impressive performance as well, with right-handers Jacob Ferris (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB) and Ben Wiegman (1.0 IP, 1 K), plus left-hander Luke Seed (1.0 IP, 1 K) combining for three shutout innings. Both Wiegman and Seed made their season debuts.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their weekend series against Akron with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Mar. 5 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

(Photo of Tate Kuehner: Jared Anderson - State of Louisville)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

JFuKz5nQ
Other Sports

Louisville Takes Down Akron in Series Opener

By Matthew McGavic1 minute ago
USATSI_17510234_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville's Malik Williams to Return, Start vs. Virginia

By Matthew McGavic3 hours ago
95E144B1-3C0A-4809-8974-C9EF7431320E
Basketball

Watch: Mike Pegues, Jarrod West and Noah Locke Talk Senior Day, Preview Virginia

By Matthew McGavic4 hours ago
USATSI_12316846_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

By Matthew McGavic8 hours ago
USATSI_17557821_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia

By Matthew McGavic9 hours ago
USATSI_17557825_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Cavaliers

By Matthew McGavic13 hours ago
97FE7D88-FE24-45B2-A232-F09B7E7F427D
Football

Louisville Wide Receiver Transfers Hudson, Wiggins Having Smooth Transition

By Matthew McGavicMar 3, 2022
EERqdhTVUAA8nK8
Football

Louisville Football Gearing Up for Another Huge Recruiting Weekend

By Matthew McGavicMar 3, 2022