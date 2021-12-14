Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Watch: Vince Tyra Speaks for First Time Since Resignation

    The former athletic director of the University of Louisville shed light on the events leading up to his resignation.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Five days after turning in his letter of resignation to the University of Louisville, former athletic director Vince Tyra invited a small group of local media members to the Galt House hotel, and spoke with them in his first comments since stepping down from the position.

    "I didn't fill the need to fill the room," Tyra said. "I wanted to make sure we got the proper coverage from the people who have asked from radio, TV and from others, and I felt like we would go through a handful of these topics and knock them out, and then let you guys ask some questions from the locals.

    Tyra spoke for approximately 47 minutes, and touched upon a variety of topics. He discussed his talks with Florida State regarding the athletic director position there, his relationship with former president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, the events leading up to his resignation, his thoughts on head football coach Scott Satterfield and head men's basketball coach Chris Mack, and so much more.

    "There's been a lot of national interest as well, as you can imagine, but today I felt like we would just kind of walk through this little by little," he said.

    Below is the full press conference with Tyra, broken up into two parts:

    (Photo of Vince Tyra: Marty Pearl - Special to Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

