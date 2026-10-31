Stanford @ Louisville Gameday: WHAT WE WANT TO SEE

The Louisville football team has not seen the field in 13 days, and it was a needed rest and hopefully reset heading into the back half of the season. I’m not going to beat around the bush; we are not where we anticipated being in the preseason. After climbing as high as No. 16 after a win in week three over SMU, two three-point losses to Wake Forest and NC State had The Ville sitting at 2-3. Momentum is slowly building with wins over Florida State and Syracuse the last two games out, but the wins need to keep stacking up. Let’s look at the coming weeks.

This season mirrors the 2022 season a bit when Scott Satterfield’s squad lost the opener to Syracuse in a tough environment away from home. Then squandered a lead in the fourth quarter at home to Florida State, falling 35-31; before forgetting about Zay Flowers and losing to Boston College 34-33 two weeks later. That team locked in and took advantage of the back half of the schedule and won five of the next six games and rolled into the Kentucky game ranked. They lost to Kentucky but wound up winning the Fenway Bowl over rival Cincinnati.

Dec 17, 2022; Boston, MA, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) runs in a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While I know eyes roll over the Fenway Bowl, there is still a slim, yet mathematical chance for the Cards to get back into the ACC race. Unfortunately, with the loss to NC State, The Ville does not control its own destiny and will need help along the way. Assuming Miami continues to take care of business and clinches a spot in the ACC Championship Game, Louisville would need to catch the two one-loss teams in the conference; Wake Forest and SMU. They are each a two-score favorite today; SMU @ Syracuse noon, Virginia @ Wake Forest 3:45. It is scoreboard watching time for Cards fans.

We started to see some players lock in second year deals with middle of the pack schools nationwide this past week. Jesse Legree, the nation’s leader in receiving yards and touchdowns locked in with Oregon State for another season; while quarterback Anthony Colandrea who has Nebraska at 5-2 also locked in another year. A shining star for Louisville this season has been Lincoln Kienholz.

The junior has one more year of eligibility left and leads the Cards with 10 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns thus far on the season. Continued success and support the rest of the way cannot hurt the chances of retaining Kienholz for his final season of eligibility.

Louisville running back Isaac Brown smiles as he scores a 97-yard touchdown as the Cards beat visiting Florida State at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. It not only was his longest run, it was the longest touchdown in Cardinals history. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Neither of the two-headed monster in the backfield of Isaac and Keyjuan Brown are listed on the injury report for this week. The next three weeks you face rush defenses that are 90th+ in the country in rushing yards per game allowed. Stanford is 120thallowing 187.6 yards per game, Georgia Tech is 131st allowing 210.4 yards per game and North Carolina is 90th allowing 154.7 yards per game. Control the ground, stay healthy and open up easy passes for Kienholz. Top-target Lawayne McCoy is out today, look to get the ball in Tre Richardson or Jaleel Skinner’s hands on quick passes after establishing the run game.

On the defensive side, your personnel is set for the season. This team has put together great halves of football, holding Florida State and Syracuse to six points a piece in the second half. Put together a full game against one of these opponents you are going to be favored against in the next few weeks.

Young guys like Cam White and Antonio Harris have stepped up the past few weeks, so continue getting them meaningful minutes and build confidence. The defensive line is banged up, but Louisville got pressure on the quarterback against Syracuse last week, recording five sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Continue to get pressure on the quarterback, the nation’s leader in interceptions (Kaleb Beasley 5) is roaming the defensive backfield ready to jump a route.

Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kaleb Beasley (10) celebrates a fourth-down stop on Florida State receiver Jasen Lopez for a 1-yard loss.in the second quarter that helped spark the Cards as the Cards roll past the ’Noles 44-20 in ACC college football at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Oct. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are two home games left. As a three-touchdown favorite today, take care of business and look the part. Pitt comes to L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium for the home finale and is reeling with quarterback Mason Heintschel being knocked out for the season. Take care of business there as well. Louisville has lost four home games in the past two seasons while being favored at home. Reverse the trend starting now.

It starts today with Stanford at 3:15 on the ACC Network. Time to get that third win in a row and keep building momentum.