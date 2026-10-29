Louisville vs Stanford: INJURY REPORT

Louisville and Stanford get together for just their second battle on the gridiron Saturday at 3:15 in L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The game will be streamed on the ACC Network. The initial injury report from the ACC was released last night and Louisville is missing a big name following the bye week.

On the Louisville side, listed as OUT:

WR #7 Lawayne McCoy

DB #9 Antonio Watts (out for season)

TE #44 Travis Egan

P #48 Jacob Barker

OT #63 Bryten Close

OL #67 James Glover-Tyson

TE #90 Hamilton Atkins

DL #98 Sam Dawson

The development here is Lawayne McCoy being listed as out. McCoy has emerged as one of the top targets for quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. The junior Florida State transfer has had multiple catches in each game this season including a catch of 30+ yards or more in all but one of Louisville’s games to date. He is 8th in the country with 20.5 yards per reception on 25 catches for 513 yards and four touchdowns.

Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) celebrates in the second half at L&N Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Sept.19, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tre Richardson will have to pick up the slack. Richardson has only had one catch a pieve in the previous two games.

Nothing else is out of the ordinary on the OUT side, obviously seeing Antonio Watts’ name on that weekly list is a huge blow on the defensive side of the ball.

Listed as DOUBTFUL:

OL #70 Anwar O’neal

O’neal is a starter that has been in and out of the lineup all season. He returned earlier than usual from his initial injury for the SMU game but was ruled out for the Syracuse game and is now doubtful for the Stanford game. Lance Robinson will have to be ready to bounce around and play multiple positions again.

Listed as QUESTIONABLE:

DB #21 Jaydin Broadnax

DL #90 Daylen Russell

DL #99 Jerod Smith II

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Malachi Nelson (16) passes the ball as Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Jerod Smith II (99) pressures during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rusell and Smith are guys that have seen significant playing time and each player has 16 tackles on the season. From a depth standpoint it would be nice to have at least one guy available. It is good to not see AJ Green, Micah Carter and Demeco Kennedy on the list this week. All three have previously been on weekly reports.

Listed as PROBABLE:

DL #3 Tyler Thompson

DB #12 DJ Waller Jr

OL #72 Sam Secrest

TE #85 Justyn Reid

DJ Waller was out for the Syracuse game, so from a depth perspective good to see him back likely to go.

Tyler Thompson was the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts at Syracuse. The North Carolina transfer finished the night with three tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Reid has two catches on the season but has been a major piece as the H-back in the running game. His presence would be missed on the offensive line for a passing game missing one of their top targets.

ACC Injury Report: Louisville vs Stanford | ACC Sports

Louisville opened as a 21-point favorite according to DraftKings and that number has risen to 22.5 since it was initially released.