Stanford invades Louisville and L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium for the first time Saturday. The Cardinal won the only previous game in the history of the series in 2024 in Palo Alto, 38-35. Louisville led 35-21 with under seven minutes remaining in the game before the Stanford comeback.

Stanford had a wonderful run with head coaches Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw, making five BCS bowl games between 2010-2015. Christian McCaffrey, Toby Gerhart, Andrew Lucka and Bryce Love all received Heisman votes from 2009-2017. Since 2019, Stanford has not won more than four games in a season.

Oct 10, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach Tavita Pritchard talks to an official against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tavita Pritchard is in his first season as the head coach for the Cardinal. He played quarterback from Stanford from 2006-2009 and was hand selected by GM Andrew Luck to lead the program. Pritchard notoriously led the Cardinal to a win at USC in 2007, with the Cardinal coming into the game as a 41-point underdog.

The start of the 2026 season looked like it was taking the shape of most of the last decade, starting 2-4 with abysmal losses (Miami 45-6, Duke 35-7, Wake Forest 57-3, Notre Dame 58-7). Since then, a two-game winning streak (Elon 34-7, NC State 31-28) has the Cardinal thinking a bowl game is reachable for the first time since 2018.

At quarterback, the Cardinal have started Michigan transfer Davis Warren every game and he has eclipsed 300+ passing yards on three occasions. Warren is 163-for-271 and has thrown for 1,933 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with just two interceptions. His favorite target is 5’10” senior Caden High. Twice he has accumulated 100+ receiving yards including last Friday’s game against NC State where he hauled in nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

As a whole and based on those scores in the losses, the Stanford offense is not much on paper. They average 359.6 yards per game (95th in the FBS). 247.7 yards per game (46th) come through the air attack, with the Louisville defense allowing 268.9 yards (129th). The Louisville defense is 124th overall (419.9 yards per game) and allowing 151 (84th) yards on the ground per game.

Micah Ford leads their rushing attack and is top 20 in the country in rushes, yards and touchdowns. He has 136 carries for 679 yards and eight touchdowns. In the last two games he has eclipsed 150+ yards in each.

Oct 23, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) runs past NC State Wolfpack safety King Mack (4) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the numbers evened out a bit for Stanford in the last two weeks, this should be a team Louisville's defense should limit to 20 points or less. The spread for the game opened at 21 points and has since been bet up to 22.5 points (DraftKings), even with the announcement of Louisville receiver Lawayne McCoy being out.

The Stanford defense is bad. Louisville has had its fair share of struggles but nothing to the extent of the Cardinal. They are giving up 443.1 yards per game (133rd in the FBS); 255.5 passing (122nd) and 187.6 rushing (119th). They are also giving up 35.5 points per game (132nd). Meanwhile, the Louisville offense is top 30 in every offensive category and looking to piece together two halves for the first time all season.

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal defense gets set before a play during the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanford is also 133rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 49.1%. Louisville is still near the bottom of the country in terms of penalty yards per game, giving up 76.7 (129th in FBS); compared to Stanford’s 57.9 (78th) yards per game. The other real notable stat is red zone defense. Stanford is allowing opponents to score 96.8% of trips (136th in the FBS). Linebacker Gabe Kaminski leads the defense with two sacks and defensive back Jay Green has 49 tackles.

The game will kick off at 3:15 pm and be streamed on the ACC Network. Louisville is debuting a new “boxing” style uniform for the Halloween game.

Score Prediction: Louisville 38-13