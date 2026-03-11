Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (22-9, 11-7 ACC) is set to face SMU (20-12. 8-10 ACC) on Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament second round. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
SMU
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
24th/24th
SOS
48th
45th
SOR
47th
25th
NET
39th
13th
WAB
48th
21st
RPI
41st
27th
BPI
43rd
11th
KenPom
42nd
14th
Torvik
42nd
14th
EvanMiya
43rd
18th
Team Leaders
SMU
Louisville
Points
Boopie Miller (19.5)
Ryan Conwell (18.7)
Rebounds
Samet Yigitoglu (7.9)
Sananda Fru (6.2)
Assists
Boopie Miller (6.5)
Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)
Steals
B.J. Edwards (2.3)
Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)
Blocks
Samet Yigitoglu (1.3)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
SMU
Louisville
Points Per Game
85.0
85.9
Field Goal %
49.2
47.2
FGM/FGA Per Game
31.0/63.0
29.0/61.5
Three Point %
37.6
36.3
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.4/22.4
11.9/32.7
Free Throw %
74.3
77.1
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.7/19.7
15.9/20.6
Rebounding
SMU
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.8
38.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.3
11.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.5
27.3
Rebound Margin
3.7
4.1
Defense
SMU
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
78.1
72.5
Opp. FG%
43.5
42.2
Opp. 3PT%
34.2
32.6
Steals Per Game
7.2
7.0
Blocks Per Game
3.6
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.3
11.9
Ball Handling
SMU
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.2
17.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.2
11.6
Turnover Margin
1.1
0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.53
1.50
Predictions
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 87-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.14 (14th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.10 (42nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 72 percent chance to take down the Ponies, with a projected final score of 88-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9386 (14th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8551 (42nd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, SMU 85.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic