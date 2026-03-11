Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (22-9, 11-7 ACC) is set to face SMU (20-12. 8-10 ACC) on Wednesday, Mar. 11 at 2:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament second round. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

SMU Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 24th/24th SOS 48th 45th SOR 47th 25th NET 39th 13th WAB 48th 21st RPI 41st 27th BPI 43rd 11th KenPom 42nd 14th Torvik 42nd 14th EvanMiya 43rd 18th

Team Leaders

SMU Louisville Points Boopie Miller (19.5) Ryan Conwell (18.7) Rebounds Samet Yigitoglu (7.9) Sananda Fru (6.2) Assists Boopie Miller (6.5) Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7) Steals B.J. Edwards (2.3) Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2) Blocks Samet Yigitoglu (1.3) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

SMU Louisville Points Per Game 85.0 85.9 Field Goal % 49.2 47.2 FGM/FGA Per Game 31.0/63.0 29.0/61.5 Three Point % 37.6 36.3 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.4/22.4 11.9/32.7 Free Throw % 74.3 77.1 FTM/FTA Per Game 14.7/19.7 15.9/20.6

Rebounding

SMU Louisville Rebounds Per Game 37.8 38.7 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.3 11.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.5 27.3 Rebound Margin 3.7 4.1

Defense

SMU Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 78.1 72.5 Opp. FG% 43.5 42.2 Opp. 3PT% 34.2 32.6 Steals Per Game 7.2 7.0 Blocks Per Game 3.6 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 12.3 11.9

Ball Handling

SMU Louisville Assists Per Game 17.2 17.4 Turnovers Per Game 11.2 11.6 Turnover Margin 1.1 0.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.53 1.50

Predictions

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 87-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.14 (14th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +18.10 (42nd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 72 percent chance to take down the Ponies, with a projected final score of 88-81 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9386 (14th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8551 (42nd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, SMU 85.

Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images

