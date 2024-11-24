Tyler Shough, Ja'Corey Brooks Hit Milestones in Louisville's Blowout Win Over Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of suffering an embarrassing loss to Stanford, the Louisville football program bounced back in a big way against Pitt. The Cardinals nearly doubled up the Panthers in total yardage and scored the game's first 34 points, eventually securing a decisive 37-9 victory in their ACC and home finale.
During the beatdown, Louisville's starting quarterback and their go-to wide receiver hit big time single-season milestones in the process.
With 298 passing yards against Pitt, quarterback Tyler Shough officially surpassed the 3,000-yard passing mark. He became the 13th quarterback in school history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season, most recently accomplished by Jack Plummer last year.
“He has been consistent and steady since last spring and at camp," head coach Jeff Brohm said earlier this season. "He played pretty much like I thought he would. He can throw the football. He can stand in there until the last minute when things develop, and his guy gets just a little bit more open. Even when he has guys coming at him, he can see the field and he can spread the boundary to the middle to the outside, short … all those things."
The Texas Tech/Oregon transfer has been able to play a full healthy season for the first time in his career, and it has paid off massive dividends. Starting all 11 games, Shough has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 3,067 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions.
As for his go-to weapon, wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, he was able to crack the 1,000-yard receiving yards threshold for the season with four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers. He's the 11th Louisville player to log a 1,000-yard receiving yard season, and the first since Tyler Hudson in 2022.
"He shows up every day and works hard," Brohm said of Brooks earlier this season. "He's a difference maker, for sure."
The Alabama transfer has been one of the best receivers in the ACC this season. His 1,013 receiving yards leads the conference, while his nine touchdown receptions are third and his 61 receptions are fourth. He's just the fourth Louisville player to have a 1,000-yard and nine-touchdown receiving season, joining Tutu Atwell, Deion Branch and Arnold Jackson - the latter of which did it twice.
Shough joined Louisville this past offseason after spending the last three years at Texas Tech. In 15 games over three seasons with the Red Raiders, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while rushing for 432 yards and eight touchdowns.
Add in his three years with the Ducks, and Shough has completed 63.2 percent of his throws for 4,625 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions, along with 714 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
Brooks was limited to just three catches for 30 yards in nine games with the Crimson Tide last season due to a shoulder injury, but had proven himself in the past to be a valuable asset. During the 2022 season, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver hauled in 39 receptions for 674 yards and team-best eight touchdowns for the Tide.
As a true freshman in 2021, Brooks caught 15 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-tying 28-yard catch in the final minute of Iron Bowl to help keep Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes alive, and a 44-yard score in the CFP Semifinal vs. Cincinnati.
(Photo of Tyler Shough: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X