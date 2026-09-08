Volleyball: Chloe Meester named AVCA National Player of the Week

The red-hot Louisville volleyball team has been raking in the awards this week. On Monday, Chloe Meester was names the ACC Offensive Player of the Week & setter Nayelis Cabello was named ACC co-Setter of the Week. It was the fifth time that Cabello has earned the honor in her Louisville career.

On Tuesday afternoon, Meester was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association National Collegiate Player of the Week.

The sophomore racked up 37 kills (4.11 kills per set) and hit .531 for the week across three matches last week, leading the Cardinals to sweeps over Dayton, No. 18 TCU and No. 9 Texas.

She becomes just the third player in program history to be named the National Player of the Week, joining Claire Chaussee (Sept. 18, 2022) and Elena Scott (Sept. 29, 2024) as recipients of the award.

After redshirting her freshman season in 2025, Meester has stepped into a feature role in the Louisville offense early in 2026, reaching double-digit kills in five of the first six matches of her collegiate career and hitting over .300 in four of them.

The sophomore began the week with a career-high 14 kills on 18 swings with no errors (.778 hitting) against Dayton on Aug. 31, adding four digs and an ace. She followed that performance with 10 kills on .304 hitting against No. 18 TCU on Sept. 4 before capping the week with a team-leading 13 kills on 23 swings with no errors (.565 hitting) against No. 9 Texas on Sept. 6.

Cabello with a set vs Texas A&M | AVCA

Meester and the rest of the Cardinals are slated to return to action tomorrow evening when they square off against Missouri at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the ACC/SEC Showdown at the Net. First serve is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the match set to be broadcast on ACC Network.