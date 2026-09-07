Villanova vs. Louisville Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

The Louisville Cardinals suffered a heartbreaking loss in Week 1 of the college football season, losing on a buzzer-beater field goal on the final play of the game.

The good news is they will now take on the Villanova Wildcats from the FCS, which should be an easy win for the Cardinals.

Winning is one thing, but can they cover the big spread? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Villanova vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Villanova +36.5 (-110)

Louisville -36.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Villanova +2400

Louisville -10000

Total

OVER 56.5 (-110)

UNDER 56.5 (-110)

Villanova vs. Louisville How to Watch

Date: Friday, September 11

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Villanova record: 0-0

Louisville record: 1-0

Villanova vs. Louisville Key Player to Watch

Lincoln Kienholz, QB - Louisville Cardinals

We all expected the Louisville offense to be driven by its running backs, Keyjuan Brown and Isaac Brown, but it was the Cardinals' quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz, who was the heart of this offense against Ole Miss. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 69 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. He led the team in rushing, surpassing both Browns in rushing yards.

Villanova vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Villanova is 0-2 against the spread this season

Louisville covered the spread in Week 1 against Ole Miss

The total went OVER in Louisville's Week 1 game against Ole Miss

Villanova vs. Louisville Prediction and Best Bet

I'm still very high on this Louisville team despite the Week 1 loss. They racked up 488 yards and 38 points against an Ole Miss team that was supposed to have one of the better defenses in the country this season.

I expect both running backs to hit their stride this week and rack up points in a hurry against this Wildcats team.

Villanova is 1-1 in FCS play, including losing to William & Mary 35-32 and then beating Bucknell 17-16. That doesn't give me any confidence that the Wildcats can hang with an FBS power conference team.

I'll lay the points with Louisville.

Pick: Louisville -36.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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