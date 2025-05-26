Baton Rouge Regional Schedule: LSU Baseball's Opponents and Start Times Revealed
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field this weekend for NCAA Tournament Regionals in Baton Rouge.
After earning the No. 6 national seed in this year's tournament, Johnson and Co. will now have the opportunity to host both a Regional and Super Regional in the Bayou State.
LSU will play host to a trio of teams this weekend with the Dallas Baptist Patriots, Rhode Island Rams and Little Rock Trojans heading to town for the Baton Rouge Regional.
The Baton Rouge Regional will be paired with the Clemson Regional, the NCAA announced on Monday during the Selection Show.
The host Clemson Tigers are joined by:
- No. 2: West Virginia Mountaineers
- No. 3: Kentucky Wildcats
- No. 4: USC Upstate Spartans
Now, the Baton Rouge Regional schedule has been revealed with the LSU Tigers getting the day game on Friday to open NCAA Tournament play at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
The Baton Rouge Regional Schedule: Friday, May 30 - Sunday, June 1
Game 1: LSU Tigers vs, Little Rock Trojans at 2 p.m. CT [SEC Network]
Game 2: Rhode Island Rams vs. Dallas Baptist Patriots at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Johnson and the LSU Tigers will look to capture a Regional victory with the opportunity to host a Super Regional in Baton Rouge.
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
More LSU News:
LSU Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.