LSU Football Target, Top-Five Quarterback in America Earns Coveted Elite 11 Invite
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley continues his meteoric rise as a household name in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as a top signal-caller.
Bentley, a top-five quarterback in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings this offseason following a standout junior campaign.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After becoming a national prospect heading into a critical summer stretch, Bentley earned multiple offers with the LSU Tigers piquing his interest.
“The Heismans they’ve had and the development Coach (Joe) Sloan has with each quarterback and being one of the top programs in the SEC," he told On3 Sports. "Coach (Brian) Kelly and my relationship with them has been amazing over the course of this process."
“How much the fans care about the program no matter what the sport is. They’re always there to support you and give you the best that you need.”
Bentley is now down to LSU and Oklahoma as his two finalists with official visits locked in for the summer.
But the coveted quarterback will now add another important trip to his schedule with Bentley now heading to Los Angeles (Calif.).
Bentley has received an invitation to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals event on the West coast where he'll be alongside the top signal-callers in America.
The event will run from June 17-19 in California where he'll hop on a flight from the Lone Star State and make his way out West.
He's invite No. 11 after four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth received his on Tuesday.
He joins Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon, Houston commit Keisean Henderson, Texas commit Dia Bell, USC pledge Jonas Williams, Miami commit Dereon Coleman, Iowa State’s Jett Thomalla, Louisville commit Briggs Cherry, Texas A&M commit Helaman Casuga, Washington pledge Derek Zammit and Arizona State commit Jake Fette.
It's set to be a busy stretch for Bentley where he will take an official visit to LSU beginning on May 30 for a multi-day stay in the Bayou State followed by a trip to Oklahoma on June 6, according to On3 Sports.
LSU remains a program heavily involved in Bentley's process with Kelly and Co. looking to secure the talented Texas native.
