LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier Turning Heads This Offseason, Expectations Rising
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is dialed in for the 2025 season with expectations quickly rising in Baton Rouge.
With the return of the program's QB1 alongside multiple weapons offensively, the Tigers are confident in the product they can put on the field this season.
For Nussmeier, he will look to develop across the next few months after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 3,738 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games played.
Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has been pleased with what he's seen from his veteran signal-caller after dissecting the growth he's made.
"This offseason, he's been able to be a little bit different because now he's going back and when he's studying, he's not just studying his practice tape or maybe our tape and what could happen. He's looking at specifically some stuff that he needs to improve on," LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said during Spring Camp.
"He's been really intentional. I think really some of our staff did a great job of breaking some different things down for him so he could really see some individual things and he could take back control of those situations."
Now, during an appearance on 104.5 ESPN's Off The Bench, Sloan has doubled down on praise for Nussmeier. There's a calmness about LSU's quarterback this offseason.
“He and I have talked about this, but he was as prepared as he could be and developed as much as he could have developed to play, but then there’s experience you have to get from playing,” Sloan said.
“There were things that happened during the season that he’s now aware of how they transpired. Then, practicing and preparing year around to avoid some of the negatives and highlight your strengths. That’s what he’s doing.
"He’s been able to watch and dive into his film from the past year and he could take that into spring so he could improve on what he needed to and that’s what he did. During spring ball, we saw what was getting better, then tweaked things off of that.
"There’s a calmness and that’s what experience brings you. As much as you practice, all those things don’t come up. I couldn’t be more excited about what he’s done and the way he’s shown with his leadership.”
LSU will enter the 2025 season with "College Football Playoff or Bust" expectations and Nussmeier's sole focus is on team success. It isn't about Heisman talk.
"You know, that's not really my focus," Nussmeier said. "I think that I'm worried about doing the best I can to help LSU win a national championship. That's the mindset, that's the energy and intensity that I bring every single day. It's not about me, it's not about the transition or the Year 2 (jump).
"It's about LSU football and Year 4 under coach (Brian) Kelly, what are we going to do? And, you know, we're not afraid to admit it — we've set the standard of where we expect to be and we expect to play football in January next year."
