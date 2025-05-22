LSU Football's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson remains a critical component to the Tigers' offense with the Louisiana native looking to make a splash heading into the 2025 season.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound speedster is fresh off of a breakout campaign in 2024 after becoming one of Garrett Nussmeier's top weapons on offense.
After one year with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Anderson made the move to return to the Bayou State where he was used sparingly as a redshirt-freshman in 2023. He tallied 12 catches for 59 yards and zero touchdowns.
Then, in 2024, it all came together for the coveted wideout.
Anderson pieced together a breakout season last fall after tallying 53 receptions for 784 yards and five touchdowns.
What led to the monstrous season for Anderson this year? Brian Kelly chimed in earlier this fall:
"It's everything he does in his life," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in September. "It's going to class, being on time, his practice habits, framing the ball, catching the ball, it's just everything. It's the natural maturity that comes with being in the program."
It's was no surprise for Kelly and the LSU coaching staff.
"You could see it coming. We had a sense this was going to begin to show itself for him and there would be more production because his process is so much better," Kelly said. "I think that is going to continue for him."
Now, heading into the 2025 season, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan has seen growth from his speedy wideout. He's in for another big-time season
"I think you see just a different Aaron in terms of how he takes care of his body, how he's attacking practice, being vocal. He's been awesome," Sloan said.
LSU will work with an embarrassment of riches in the wide receiver room heading into 2025 headlined by returning pieces in Anderson, Chris Hilton and Zavion Thomas, among others, but a trio of newcomers will also make an impact.
The Bayou Bengals signed Nic Anderson [Oklahoma], Barion Brown {Kentucky} and Destyn Hill {Florida State}.
The Newcomer to Know: Nic Anderson [Oklahoma]
Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson is poised to take a big-time role for the Tigers in 2025 after the program reeled in his services.
"I think he was a little slowed by an injury that was lingering. We just wanted to be patient with him," Brian Kelly said during Spring Camp. "Nic's a smart kid. He knows his body. He's not a guy that you have to push and say, 'Hey, you know, get out there.'
"When he's ready, he's going to go compete. I think he just has a maturity about him that you don't have to worry about…And as he's gotten healthy, you can see the kind of presence that he has."
Anderson's physical traits stick out most when on the field. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder has the tools to shine with the Tigers, and with Garrett Nussmeier ready to utilize him as a vertical threat, it's a promising piece to the receiver room.
"He's big, he's physical, he's athletic. I'm excited about him," Kelly said. "I think he's going to be a guy that's going to win some key one-on-one matchups for us with his physicality.
"In particular some of those one-on-one key third-down matchups that you need. So it's nice to see him grounding into form as we get late here into spring practice."
