Baton Rouge Regional Schedule Update: What Time Does LSU Baseball Play DBU?
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium for a Baton Rouge Regional clash against the Dallas Baptist Patriots.
After handling business on Friday against the Little Rock Trojans, the Tigers are one step closer to punching their ticket to Super Regionals.
“You can’t win the game and have the game over in the first inning,” Johnson said. “You can’t try to force it. You’ve got to let the game come to you a little bit.
" I thought we did that [Friday]. And when you have really good pitching and really good defense, it should allow your offense to play with great confidence. I thought we played well tonight. It was a good night for the Tigers on offense.”
Now, the Tigers will square off against Dallas Baptist on Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium in a winner's bracket clash.
What time do the Tigers play? What channel will LSU be on?
A look into the updated Baton Rouge Regional bracket, game times and television guide for Saturday in the Bayou State.
The Baton Rouge Regional Updated Schedule:
Friday, May 30
Game 1: (1) LSU vs (4) Little Rock at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network): LSU Wins 7-0
Game 2: (2) Dallas Baptist vs (3) Rhode Island at 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN +): Dallas Baptist Wins
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: No. 4 Little Rock vs. No. 3 Rhode Island: 2 p.m. CT
Game 4: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Dallas Baptist: 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game at 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game at 8 p.m. CT
Monday, June 2
Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4 – TBD *if necessary
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
