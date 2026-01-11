Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of the top talent available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program gaining momentum on the recruiting scene.

The Bayou Bengals have reeled in double-digit signees to this point, while flaunting a top-five class in America, with a myriad of game-changers heading to town as Kiffin assembles a championship caliber roster.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

LSU hosted several prospects this week with buzz swirling as to which one could commit to LSU next. Which three are possibilities?

Three Targets to Know: Portal Edition

No. 1: QB Landen Clark - Elon

Elon quarterback Landen Clark has narrowed his focus to four schools with the LSU Tigers emerging as a contender in his recruitment process.

Clark, an FCS All-American, checks in as a Top-100 quarterback in the market with the Bayou Bengals, Michigan Wolverines, Kentucky Wildcats, and James Madison Dukes battling for his services with a decision expected soon.

The 6-foot, 186-pounder started for Elon this past season as a redshirt-freshman where he appeared in all 12 games for the program and comes in as the No. 75 rated transfer at his position, according to 247Sports.

The dual-threat signal-caller threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 614 yards and 11 scores on the year.

The LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines are two schools keeping close tabs on Clark where he's fresh off of an official visit in Baton Rouge after arriving on Friday and departing on Sunday.

Sources indicate to LSU Tigers On SI that the staff in the Bayou State impressed Clark with the program emerging as the school to watch in his process - with Michigan fighting until the buzzer.

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) celebrates his touchdown run against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

No. 2: WR Winston Watkins - Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this weekend with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers quickly entering the race for his services.

Watkins signed with the Rebels as a Top-50 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Miami Hurricanes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has now made his move in departing the Magnolia State in search of a new home after recording 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

Fast forward to Saturday night and Watkins boarded a flight to make his way down to Baton Rouge for an official visit as Kiffin and Co. look to bring in the promising pass-catcher coming off of a strong first season in the Southeastern Conference.

Im here 🐯😏!! #GeauxTigers — Winston “Winnie” Watkins Jr (@winstonwatkins_) January 11, 2026

No. 3: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt remains on the board as the No. 1 rated player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with three programs turning up the heat for his services.

Leavitt is the biggest domino remaining in the free agent market as he continues evaluating his options in what has emerged as an LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and Miami Hurricanes battle.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon to begin his multi-day stay where he remained in town alongside Kiffin and the LSU staff until Wednesday, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

From there, Leavitt boarded a flight and hit the road to Knoxville for a trip with the Tennessee Volunteers as the SEC school intensified its pursuit as well.

According to multiple reports, Leavitt then extended his stay with the Volunteers Friday with plans of then traveling to the Sunshine State for a visit with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes for this weekend.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But there was a twist.

LSU's shot-caller hopped on the quickest flight out of Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon to make his way up to Knoxville for a meeting with Leavitt and his camp before he made his way to see the Miami Hurricanes.

Could LSU pick up steam here? LSU and Miami appear to be the two contenders with a decision set to come soon.

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: