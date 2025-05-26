Final Prediction: Which Programs Will LSU Baseball Face in the Baton Rouge Regional?
The LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Friday to begin NCAA Tournament play with the program set to host the Baton Rouge Regional.
Jay Johnson and Co. have officially earned one of the 16 host sites for NCAA Tournament Regional play with it all set to begin this weekend.
"We're really excited about playing home baseball next week, hopefully the next two weeks, and we'll get ready for that," Johnson said. "Get home [Saturday], get a day off [Sunday], see the lay of the land on Monday and get right to work right after that.
"I think our team, how they handled the schedule, the consistency in which they did, should play with great confidence going forward, and that's what I expect them to do."
LSU will sit back and wait to see if the program has cemented a Top-8 National Seed with the Selection Show set to take place on Monday at 11 a.m. CT.
But which programs could be heading to Alex Box Stadium this weekend for the Baton Rouge Regional? What are the final projections heading into the Selection Show?
A look into the NCAA Tournament schedule, how to watch the Selection Show, final projections and the Regionals host sites.
The NCAA Tournament Schedule: 2025 Edition
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First Day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The Final Predictions: Which Programs Could Head to Baton Rouge?
Both D1 Baseball and Baseball America have logged their final projections for the Field of 64 with the LSU Tigers coming in as a Top-8 National Seed.
Baseball America put the Tigers as a No. 6 overall seed where the program is matched up with the NC State Wolfpack, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Connecticut Blue Devils in the Baton Rouge Regional.
LSU would be paired with the Tallahassee Regional in this scenario.
On Sunday morning, D1 Baseball pegged LSU as the No. 5 overall seed where the Tigers were matched up with the Dallas Baptist Patriots, Miami Hurricanes and Wright State Raiders.
LSU would also be paired with the Tallahassee Regional in this scenario.
During D1 Baseball's Selection Show of their own on Sunday, the panel placed the LSU Tigers as the No. 7 overall seed matched up with the Dallas Baptist Patriots, Kansas State Wildcats and the Holy Cross Crusaders.
Now, with the projections in, the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is here with the official matchups set to be revealed at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.
LSU will await their fate with multiple different variations being revealed on Sunday by both Baseball America and D1 Baseball.
Which other schools will host this weekend to begin SEC Tournament play?
NCAA Regional Hosts: 16 Teams Announced on Sunday
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
LSU's Joe Sloan Comments on One Wide Receiver to Keep Tabs on in 2025
