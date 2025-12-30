LSU Football Enters Race For Elite Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners Target

Richmond (Tex.) Randle four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis has ascended into one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs recently entering the mix in his process.

Williams-Callis, a top-five running back in America, has become a hot commodity with schools from coast-to-coast getting in on the action with the LSU Tigers now joining the race.

The 5-foot-8, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas Longhorns, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers became the latest school to extend a scholarship his way after running backs coach Kevin Smith made the call on Tuesday evening.

Williams-Callis coming off of a historic season for his prep squad after logging 324 rushing attempts for 3,502 yards on the ground with 24 receptions for 266 receiving yards.

He scored a whopping 59 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving touchdown to go along with 1 kickoff return score to go with 4,035 all-purpose yards.

Now, he's ascended into one of the most coveted recruits on the market with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals extending an offer.

By The Numbers:

2024: Texas 5A D-II state championship Offensive MVP with 23 carries for 101 yards and 1 TD. Finished sophomore season with 2,103 yards and 43 TDs on 9.14 yards per carry. Also caught 20 passes for 289 yards and 2 TDs.

2023: Texas District 10-5A D-II Overall MVP as a freshman. Ran for 1,946 yards and 23 TDs on 9.34 yards per carry, while catching 10 passes for 173 yards and 4 TDs.

LSU has also recently entered the race for the No. 1 rated running back in America where he believes the new staff can do special things under Kiffin.

Courtesy of Landen Williams-Callis on Instagram.

McKeesport (Penn.) five-star running back Kemon Spell remains one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools in the race for his services.

Spell, the No. 1 running back in America, revealed a commitment to the Penn State Nittany Lions in August [2024] following an unofficial visit to campus, but following the news of James Franklin being relieved of his duties, the five-star elected to reopen his process.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder took multiple visits during the fall where he's now revealed a Top-5 schools with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, USC Trojans, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes in the mix, but LSU's new staff could look to get in the mix this offseason.

