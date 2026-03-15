How It Happened: LSU Baseball Drops SEC Series to Vanderbilt Following Game 2 Loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt right-hander Wyatt Nadeau limited LSU to three runs over 7.0 innings Saturday night as the Commodores recorded an 11-3 win over the Tigers at Charles Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt improved to 13-7 overall, 2-0 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 13-7 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

The teams conclude the series at 3 p.m. CT Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised by ESPN2.

Nadeau (1-0) allowed three runs on four hits in 7.0 innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts, firing 104 pitches.

LSU starting pitcher Cooper Moore (3-2) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs – four earned – on seven hits in 4.0 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

“We want to be better, our players want to be better,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “and we will continue to put in the work we need to do in order to get better.

"I need to do what’s best for our players, so helping them to play better baseball via shifting personnel, via coaching development, is really important. I can tell you that is taking place in a very serious and thoughtful manner.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Vanderbilt opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the second inning when shortstop Ryker Waite delivered an RBI groundout to bring home centerfielder Braden Holcomb, who had opened the frame with a single.

LSU tied the game in the fourth when shortstop Steven Milam doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by Nadeau.

The Commodores regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth when first baseman Max Jensen delivered an RBI double.

Vanderbilt erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to take an 8-1 lead, as pinch hitter Chris Maldonado’s three-run homer highlighted the outburst.

The Commodores added two runs in the sixth before LSU narrowed the gap to 10-3 in the seventh when catcher Omar Serna Jr. produced a two-run single.

Vanderbilt designated hitter Tommy Goodin launched his fourth homer of the year in the bottom of the seventh, extending the margin to 11-3.

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