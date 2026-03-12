LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff will have an embarrassment of riches to work with on offense in 2026, but none may be as physically gifted as tight end Trey'Dez Green.

Green signed with the Bayou Bengals as a five-star prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly made an impact for the hometown program, but his third season in the purple and gold has the chance to be special.

As a sophomore, the lethal red-zone threat led the Tigers with seven touchdown receptions this past year as he emerged as a key target in the red-zone.

In what became a breakout season for the 6-foot-7, 245-pound receiving threat, Green also ranked third on the team with 433 yards as part of a standout sophomore season.

Heading into the offseason, there was buzz that Green could test the Transfer Portal market as his price tag continued increasing after a big-time 2025 season, but Kiffin and Co. made sure to lock in the standout Louisiana native after inking a new deal during the offseason.

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers Football program Day 6 of Spring Camp.

Now, expectations are rising for Green heading into the 2026 season.

PFF has ranked Green as the No. 1 returning tight end in America with all eyes set for be on the dynamic offensive threat.

"Green is one of the biggest freak athletes in college football. He’s 6-foot-7, 240 pounds and recorded a top speed of over 20 miles per hour this year, according to our player tracking data.

"After flashing as a true freshman in 2024, Green showed why he was a five-star recruit this past season as a sophomore. His seven receiving touchdowns were tied for second in the FBS, while his 75.0 PFF grade was third in the SEC.

"Green needs some work as a blocker, but he’s a matchup nightmare in the red zone with the athletic tools to potentially warrant a first-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. "

Green has the opportunity to take that next step in 2026 with his "money year" approaching as the 2027 NFL Draft buzz grows greater across the next 10 months.

