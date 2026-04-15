How It Happened: LSU Baseball Escapes Northwestern State in 4-2 Midweek Victory

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU rightfielder Jake Brown launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning to erase a 2-1 deficit, as the Tigers posted a 4-2 victory over Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU improved to 23-15 on the year, while Northwestern State dropped to 23-14.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Friday when they play host to Texas A&M in Game 1 of a three-game SEC series. Friday’s game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN.

Nine LSU pitchers contributed to an effort that limited Northwestern State to two runs – just one earned on five hits with two walks and 16 strikeouts.

“That was one of the best-pitched games we’ve had here in a while,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m very proud of the pitching staff; all the way through, there were really good efforts. Northwestern State is a good team, since I’ve been the coach here, this is the team that always competes against us the hardest in midweek games.”

LSU reliever Connor Benge (1-0) was credited with the win, firing 1.0 scoreless inning with one hit, no walks and two strikeouts.

Deven Sheerin earned his third save of the season, blanking the Demons over the final 1.2 innings with no hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Northwestern State reliever Chase Prestwich (1-2) was charged with the loss, allowing two unearned runs on one hit in 1.1 innings with one walk and no strikeouts.

With LSU trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Brown blasted a two-out, three-run homer – his 16th dinger of the year – to give the Tigers a 4-2 advantage.

The Demons loaded the bases with one out in the top of the eighth, but Sheerin entered the game and retired the next two Demon hitters to end the threat.

Sheerin struck out the side in the top of the ninth inning to secure the win for LSU.

The game also featured the first career LSU home run for second baseman Brayden Simpson, whose solo shot in the third inning tied the contest at 1-1.

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