How It Happened: LSU Baseball Suffers Brutal Loss To Texas A&M in Game 1 of Series

BATON ROUGE, La. – Texas A&M rightfielder Jorian Wilson hit two home runs and collected four RBI Friday night to lead the Aggies to a 10-4 over LSU in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Texas A&M improved to 29-7 overall, 10-5 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 23-16 overall and 6-10 in conference play.

The teams resume the series at 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Texas A&M reliever Gavin Lyons (6-0) earned the win Friday night, limiting LSU to two runs – one earned – on four hits in 2.1 innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

LSU starting pitcher Casan Evans (2-2) was charged with the loss as he allowed six runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings with three walks and eight strikeouts.

“Texas A&M is a good offensive team, and they took advantage of their opportunities with two outs and runners in scoring position,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We had some opportunities with 10 hits tonight, but we’ve got to do a better job of cashing in on those opportunities.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

A solo homer by LSU shortstop Steven Milam in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the game 1-1, but the Aggies responded with three runs in the top of the fifth when third baseman Chris Hacopian and designated hitter Jake Duer produced back-to-back two-out RBI singles.

Designated hitter Cade Arrambide’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth narrowed the gap to 4-2, but Texas A&M plated three runs in the sixth when Wilson launched a two-run homer and first baseman Gavin Grahovac unloaded a solo shot.

Trailing 8-2 in the eighth, the Tigers scored two runs when the Aggies misplayed catcher Omar Serna Jr.’s ground ball and third baseman John Pearson lifted a sacrifice fly, but Wilson’s second two-run homer of the game in the ninth inning gave Texas A&M a 10-4 advantage.

Game 2 of the series will have first pitch set at 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday in a game that will be streamed on SEC Network +.

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