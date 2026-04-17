LSU Baseball vs. Texas A&M Aggies Start Time, Starting Lineup, TV Channel in Game 1

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will take the field at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night to open a pivotal SEC series against the Texas A&M Aggies in Baton Rouge.

After suffering a series sweep to the Ole Miss Rebels last weekend at Swayze Field, Johnson and Co. are in need of a win to keep postseason hopes alive down the stretch of SEC play.

"When I look at the success that we've had here, a lot of pride comes from the strength of the mental game of the team in tight spots. This team hasn't exhibited that. So we're going to have to, or it's not going to get to where we want to go," Johnson said.

"We've come back in several games and won. We have several comeback wins. So they show some fight at times where it's like a dog backed into the corner with a bigger dog. You better swing and claw and scratch or the dog's going to eat you. So we've shown some of that," Johnson added.

Now, all eyes are on Game 1 with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Preview: Texas A&M Aggies (28-7, 9-5 SEC) at LSU Fighting Tigers (23-15, 6-9 SEC)

DATES/TIMES (TV)

• Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

TAMU – No. 7 (USA Today), No. 9 (Baseball America), No. 10 (D1 Baseball)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Casan Evans (2-1, 4.91 ERA, 47.2 IP, 23 BB, 68 SO)

TAMU – Jr. LH Shane Sdao (3-2, 5.77 ERA, 48.1 IP, 12 BB, 58 SO)

The Scouting Report: Texas A&M Edition

• Texas A&M is 28-7 overall, and the Aggies are tied with Texas for second place in the SEC standings with a 9-5 mark, 1.5 games behind first-place Georgia … Texas A&M won two games over Texas last weekend in College Station, and Game 3 was canceled due to inclement weather.

• The Aggies are No. 3 in the SEC with a .316 team batting average … Texas A&M is paced offensively by outfielder Caden Sorrell, who is batting .368 with 12 doubles, 17 homers and 57 RBI … INF/OF Gavin Grahovac is batting .360 with 11 homers, three triples, 10 homers and 49 RBI, and infielder Nico Partida is hitting .351 with seven doubles, 11 homers and 37 RBI.

• The Aggies pitching staff has recorded 298 strikeouts in 291.0 innings while allowing 52 home runs and a .260 opponent batting average … Texas A&M is No. 13 in the SEC with a 4.73 cumulative ERA.

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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