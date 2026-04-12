How It Happened: LSU Baseball Suffers Crushing SEC Series Sweep at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – LSU rebounded from a 7-0 deficit to tie Ole Miss in the seventh inning, but the Rebels ultimately recorded an 8-7 win over the Tigers in Swayze Field.

Ole Miss improved to 26-11 overall, 8-7 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 22-15 overall and 6-9 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Northwestern State in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss reliever Hudson Calhoun (3-2) was credited with the win, as he worked 1.1 innings and limited LSU to one run on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Walker Hooks retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning to earn his second save of the season.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Taylor Rabe blanked LSU with 6.0 hitless innings before the Tigers broke through with seven runs in the seventh inning, erasing a 7-0 Ole Miss lead.

“We got dominated for the first six innings, you can’t lose sight of that,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Rabe is a good pitcher, and we couldn’t do anything with him. We did come back from late deficit on a Sunday, which we’ve done before, but we didn’t make the plays we needed to win the game.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

LSU reliever Marcos Paz (0-2) suffered the loss, as he was charged with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh. Paz worked 1.0 inning and allowed one run on one hit with no walks and one strikeout.

Ole Miss grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as first baseman Will Furniss and centerfielder Hayden Federico delivered back-to-back RBI singles.

The Rebels extended the lead to 3-0 in the second when second baseman Dom Decker launched a solo homer, his sixth dinger of the season.

Ole Miss struck for four runs in the fourth, an outburst highlighted by designated hitter Owen Paino’s solo homer, a two-run dinger by rightfielder Tristan Bissetta and an RBI single by first baseman Will Furniss.

LSU erupted for seven runs in the seventh, as centerfielder Derek Curiel, designated hitter Cade Arrambide and rightfielder Jake Brown hit back-to-back-to-back home runs, and second baseman Brayden Simpson smacked a two-run single to highlight the rally.

Ole Miss regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh when shortstop Brayden Randle slapped a run-scoring single.

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