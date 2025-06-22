LSU Baseball Takes Down Coastal Carolina 5-3 to Capture 2025 National Championship
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are back at the top of the college baseball world after taking down the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-3 on Sunday to capture the 2025 National Championship.
The Bayou Bengals have now earned the program's eighth title behind a clean sweep of the Chanticleers in the College World Series Finals.
Right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson earned the start on the mound for the Tigers in Game 2 where he executed in all phases in his College World Series Finals debut.
Eyanson went 6.1 innings on Sunday where he totaled nine strikeouts on 99 pitches thrown on the day after giving the program a boost on the bump.
It was a fiery start to Game 2 with tension high at Charles Schwab Field in the bottom of the first inning.
With Coastal Carolina up to bat, Chanticleers head coach Kevin Schnall came out of the dugout to exchange words with the home plate umpire where the altercation quickly resulted in Schnall being ejected.
From there, the wheels fell off for the Sun Belt squad with the LSU Tigers capitalizing on the Chanticleers’ mistakes.
Ace pitcher Jacob Morrison, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, entered the College World Series Finals game with a phenomenal 12-0 record and a 2.08 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 104 innings.
But the Chanticleers’ star struggled in Sunday’s start after going 3.2 innings pitched while allowing six hits and five earned runs in his College World Series Finals debut.
It was all LSU from the fourth inning on with the Tigers breaking a 1-1 tie and never looking back.
LSU outfielder Jake Brown started the fourth frame with a leadoff walk followed by a Jared Jones single and Luis Hernandez hit by pitch to load the bases.
From there, Chris Stanfield smacked an RBI single to score Jones and Brown to break open a 3-1 lead.
Second baseman Daniel Dickinson’s sacrifice bunt moved Hernandez and Stanfield to second and third base with a Curiel RBI single scoring both runners to extend the lead to 5-1 shortly after.
Johnson and Co. took a four-run lead with the Chanticleers forced to pull Morrison with the Tigers never blinking from there on out.
It was another masterclass pitching performance for LSU after Eyanson paved the way on the mound for the program.
Eyanson gave up a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning and a two-run shot in the seventh inning, but continued shutting the door on the Chanticleers when the program felt there was life.
The one-two punch of Kade Anderson [Game 1] and Eyanson [Game 2] proved to be too much for the Chanticleers in Omaha with the duo shining at Charles Schwab Field.
Anderson’s Game 1 performance set the tone on Saturday night behind a complete game shutout of Coastal Carolina with 10 strikeouts on 130 total pitches.
Then came Eyanson’s opportunity to leave his mark in the National Championship after carrying the momentum from Anderson’s series-opening game.
Now, after allowing three total runs in two games played, the LSU Tigers are back on top of the college baseball world.
Johnson and the Tigers have now captured their second National Championship in the last three seasons and title No. 8 in program history.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.