How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Saturday's Game 3 Matchup
No. 7 LSU will square off against the No. 15 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday with first pitch set for 5 p.m. CT in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
After capturing back-to-back victories over the Tide, LSU will look to pull off the sweep in Baton Rouge with Chase Shores set to take the mound.
Jay Johnson's crew enters the SEC matchup with a 33-6 (12-5) record on the season with the Tigers looking to pull off a critical victory in conference play.
A look into how to watch the showdown in the Bayou State, the pitching matchup and a quick scouting report on the Crimson Tide.
The Preview: No. 15 Alabama (30-10, 8-9 SEC) at No. 7 LSU (33-6, 12-5 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Saturday, April 19 at 5 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 Baseball America, No. 9 D1 Baseball
• Alabama – No. 15 D1 Baseball, No. 15 USA Today, No. 21 Baseball America
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Saturday's game will be streamed on SEC Network.
Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
LSU – R-So. RH Chase Shores (5-2, 5.12 ERA, 38.2 IP, 20 BB, 41 SO)
UA – So. LH Zane Adams (4-2, 6.18 ERA, 39.1 IP, 14 BB, 38 SO)
Know the Foe: Scouting the Crimson Tide
Alabama is 30-10 overall and 8-9 in the SEC; the Tide is tied for eighth in the league standings with Vanderbilt.
Alabama is No. 9 in the SEC in team batting average (.291), and the Crimson Tide has recorded 71 doubles, seven triples, 61 homers and 39 steals in 45 attempts.
The Alabama pitching staff is No. 11 in the league with a 4.64 ERA, and it has recorded 340 strikeouts in 330.0 innings while limiting opponents to a .249 batting average.
Alabama infielder Justin Lebron is hitting .333 this season, and he is No. 1 in the SEC with 58 RBI and No. 3 in the league with 15 home runs … outfielder Kade Snell is batting .365 with eight doubles, five homers and 28 RBI, and outfielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. is hitting .331 with 13 doubles, two triples four homers and 30 RBI.
Crimson Tide right-hander Carson Ozmer, a graduate transfer from Penn, leads the SEC in saves this season with 11 and in appearances with 19.
